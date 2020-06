Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities

100 St. Mary's St #2 Available 09/01/20 First Floor 2 Bed 1 Bath in BU South Location! Available for September 1st! - Amazing deal for BU South / Saint Marys 2 Bed!



Open Kitchen/Living Room layout! Sunny front facing living room with picture window to kitchen.



Kitchen complete with dishwasher, tile floors, gas stove and pantry!



Two good sized bedrooms with closet space.



Nice bathroom with new vanity!



Heat/Hot Water included in the rent!



Web Reference #119236



Inbound Real Estate

896 Beacon St, Side Entrance

(617)266-0403



(RLNE5840239)