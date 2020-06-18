All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

10 Williams St

10 Williams Street · (617) 949-1661
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Williams Street, Boston, MA 02119
Lower Roxbury

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4800 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Available 09/01/20 Avail 9/1 - AMAZING SPOT

For all those space seekers out there - behold this MASSIVE, top floor penthouse in Dudley Square, just over the line from the South End. This large 3 bedroom has a complete open concept layout with separate areas for four bedroom setups with baths. The kitchen is situated in the middle of the apartment and the rest of the space is completely open with exposed bricks and ductwork on the 11 ft. ceilings. Kitchen complete with brand new stainless appliances (dishwasher, disposal, microwave, large fridge) and there is central heating and cooling. Bathrooms both updated with high end finishes and tile work. Condo is available for a move in date of September 1st, pets will be considered, and one PARKING space is included with rent! Building is elevator serviced, has a small yard area by the parking lot, and has enormous ROOFDECK with sweeping, north-facing views of the city.

This is NOT your average rental - few out there like it!

(RLNE5779285)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Williams St have any available units?
10 Williams St has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Williams St have?
Some of 10 Williams St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
10 Williams St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 10 Williams St offer parking?
Yes, 10 Williams St does offer parking.
Does 10 Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Williams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Williams St have a pool?
No, 10 Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 10 Williams St have accessible units?
No, 10 Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Williams St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Williams St has units with dishwashers.
