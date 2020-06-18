10 Williams St

Amenities

Available 09/01/20 Avail 9/1 - AMAZING SPOT



For all those space seekers out there - behold this MASSIVE, top floor penthouse in Dudley Square, just over the line from the South End. This large 3 bedroom has a complete open concept layout with separate areas for four bedroom setups with baths. The kitchen is situated in the middle of the apartment and the rest of the space is completely open with exposed bricks and ductwork on the 11 ft. ceilings. Kitchen complete with brand new stainless appliances (dishwasher, disposal, microwave, large fridge) and there is central heating and cooling. Bathrooms both updated with high end finishes and tile work. Condo is available for a move in date of September 1st, pets will be considered, and one PARKING space is included with rent! Building is elevator serviced, has a small yard area by the parking lot, and has enormous ROOFDECK with sweeping, north-facing views of the city.



This is NOT your average rental - few out there like it!



