10 Roach St.

Beautiful and spotless Savin Hill area 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condominium for rent. Updated 1755 sqft. of living space featuring hardwood floors throughout, Bosch stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Jenn-Air gas stove, in-unit laundry, and abundant storage space. Captivating open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Retreat to the master bedroom with ensuite, private deck and his and her walk-in closets. Basement is finished with a heated floor. Location is great- just a few minutes walk to D Bar, Savin Hill Bar and Grill, Harp and Bard, Banshee, and a 5-minute walk to the Savin Hill T. Quick access to downtown and Southie's restaurants, and beaches. 1 tandem off street parking space is provided! Available Now, required 1st month, security deposit and brokerage fee to qualified tenants. A beautiful living space and location to begin the fall season. Lease to end July 31, 2019, to be on a summer cycle.



