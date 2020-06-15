All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:50 PM

10 Roach St.

10 Roach Street · (617) 460-2344
Location

10 Roach Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1755 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful and spotless Savin Hill area 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom condominium for rent. Updated 1755 sqft. of living space featuring hardwood floors throughout, Bosch stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Jenn-Air gas stove, in-unit laundry, and abundant storage space. Captivating open floor plan ideal for entertaining. Retreat to the master bedroom with ensuite, private deck and his and her walk-in closets. Basement is finished with a heated floor. Location is great- just a few minutes walk to D Bar, Savin Hill Bar and Grill, Harp and Bard, Banshee, and a 5-minute walk to the Savin Hill T. Quick access to downtown and Southie's restaurants, and beaches. 1 tandem off street parking space is provided! Available Now, required 1st month, security deposit and brokerage fee to qualified tenants. A beautiful living space and location to begin the fall season. Lease to end July 31, 2019, to be on a summer cycle.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

