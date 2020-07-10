All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 10 Duval.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
10 Duval
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:17 PM

10 Duval

10 Duval Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Allston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Duval Street, Boston, MA 02135
Allston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Free standing single family home in excellent condition. This home offers charm and character in abundance! It is somewhat an open floor plan with kitchen open to a sitting area that leads to the rear deck and well landscaped yard. First floor; Half bath, double closet in living area, good size living room leads into dining room with hutch, then into kitchen. Second floor. Bathroom with large shower stall. 2 good size bedrooms and a 3rd smaller room with a closet, makes for a great office/study. There is off street parking for 2 cars, Laundry in basement,. Tenant responsible for snow shoveling. Water bill is tenants responsibility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Duval have any available units?
10 Duval has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Duval have?
Some of 10 Duval's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Duval currently offering any rent specials?
10 Duval is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Duval pet-friendly?
No, 10 Duval is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 10 Duval offer parking?
Yes, 10 Duval offers parking.
Does 10 Duval have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Duval does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Duval have a pool?
No, 10 Duval does not have a pool.
Does 10 Duval have accessible units?
No, 10 Duval does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Duval have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 Duval does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10 Duval?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

601 Albany St
601 Albany Street
Boston, MA 02118
The Andi
4 Lucy St
Boston, MA 02125
Towers at Longfellow
72 Staniford St.
Boston, MA 02114
62 on the Park
62 Boylston Street
Boston, MA 02116
Portside at East Pier
40 East Pier Drive
Boston, MA 02128
Brighton Avenue Apartments
19-25 Brighton Ave
Boston, MA 02134
Peninsula Apartments
401 Mount Vernon St
Boston, MA 02125
Lantera at Boston Landing
125 Guest Street
Boston, MA 02135

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMedford, MAManchester, NHMalden, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayColumbia Point
Downtown BostonLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity