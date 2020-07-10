Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking range refrigerator

Free standing single family home in excellent condition. This home offers charm and character in abundance! It is somewhat an open floor plan with kitchen open to a sitting area that leads to the rear deck and well landscaped yard. First floor; Half bath, double closet in living area, good size living room leads into dining room with hutch, then into kitchen. Second floor. Bathroom with large shower stall. 2 good size bedrooms and a 3rd smaller room with a closet, makes for a great office/study. There is off street parking for 2 cars, Laundry in basement,. Tenant responsible for snow shoveling. Water bill is tenants responsibility.