Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

10 Charlesgate East

10 Charlesgate East · (617) 542-0012
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Charlesgate East, Boston, MA 02215
Back Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
lobby
Video available upon request. .Sitting on the 3rd floor of the renovated Barnes Mansion in the heart of Back Bay, this spacious 2bed/2bath SE-facing residence gets great sunlight. The open-kitchen, living and dining area features oversized windows , high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Recently updated custom kitchen with maple cabinets, s/s appls, granite counters, slate floor and courtyard views. Central AC, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Professionally managed building features a grand formal lobby with a historic fountain and stunning period detail. Landscaped common courtyard with patio. Less than half mile to Kenmore and Hynes Convention Center Station (green B, C, D lines), grocery stores (Trader Joe's, Star Market), best restaurants and popular entertainment and shops in Newbury St. Ideal for anyone wanting to be near Longwood Medical, MIT, Harvard, BU, Berkeley, Charles River, Fenway Park and Kenmore Sq.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Charlesgate East have any available units?
10 Charlesgate East has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Charlesgate East have?
Some of 10 Charlesgate East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Charlesgate East currently offering any rent specials?
10 Charlesgate East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Charlesgate East pet-friendly?
No, 10 Charlesgate East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 10 Charlesgate East offer parking?
No, 10 Charlesgate East does not offer parking.
Does 10 Charlesgate East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Charlesgate East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Charlesgate East have a pool?
No, 10 Charlesgate East does not have a pool.
Does 10 Charlesgate East have accessible units?
No, 10 Charlesgate East does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Charlesgate East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Charlesgate East has units with dishwashers.
