10 Charlesgate East

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard lobby

Video available upon request. .Sitting on the 3rd floor of the renovated Barnes Mansion in the heart of Back Bay, this spacious 2bed/2bath SE-facing residence gets great sunlight. The open-kitchen, living and dining area features oversized windows , high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Recently updated custom kitchen with maple cabinets, s/s appls, granite counters, slate floor and courtyard views. Central AC, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Professionally managed building features a grand formal lobby with a historic fountain and stunning period detail. Landscaped common courtyard with patio. Less than half mile to Kenmore and Hynes Convention Center Station (green B, C, D lines), grocery stores (Trader Joe's, Star Market), best restaurants and popular entertainment and shops in Newbury St. Ideal for anyone wanting to be near Longwood Medical, MIT, Harvard, BU, Berkeley, Charles River, Fenway Park and Kenmore Sq.