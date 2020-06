Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Spacious and newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath for rent in Roslindale. This apartment has Street parking - backyard and Driveway Washer & Dryer in basement Storage in basement for bikes, etc. Central air, new dishwasher, and microwave included New Bathroom with tile floors Minutes away from 40/50 bus line to Forest Hills



Terms: One year lease