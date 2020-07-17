9 Ryder Street

Amenities

1bedroom , 1 bath condo with large open living room and lots of natural sunlight. 2 double door large closets, one in bedroom and other upon entering. Master suite set up with bathroom off bedroom. Laundry facilities and assigned storage area in the building and parking for 1 car included. Rent includes heat and hotwater. In wall air conditioning unit in living room. Great Arlington location! Close to downtown, Jimmys famous restaurant, shopping, Arlington High School. Easy access to Minute man bike path, 10 miles of paved rail trail that runs from Bedford to Alewife Station.