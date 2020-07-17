All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
9 Ryder Street
9 Ryder Street

9 Ryder Street · (617) 312-3910
Location

9 Ryder Street, Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
1bedroom , 1 bath condo with large open living room and lots of natural sunlight. 2 double door large closets, one in bedroom and other upon entering. Master suite set up with bathroom off bedroom. Laundry facilities and assigned storage area in the building and parking for 1 car included. Rent includes heat and hotwater. In wall air conditioning unit in living room. Great Arlington location! Close to downtown, Jimmys famous restaurant, shopping, Arlington High School. Easy access to Minute man bike path, 10 miles of paved rail trail that runs from Bedford to Alewife Station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Ryder Street have any available units?
9 Ryder Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Ryder Street have?
Some of 9 Ryder Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Ryder Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Ryder Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Ryder Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 Ryder Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 9 Ryder Street offer parking?
Yes, 9 Ryder Street offers parking.
Does 9 Ryder Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Ryder Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Ryder Street have a pool?
No, 9 Ryder Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Ryder Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Ryder Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Ryder Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Ryder Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Ryder Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9 Ryder Street has units with air conditioning.
