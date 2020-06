Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

Real nice single family 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom on Fairmont St in East Arlington. Very close to the Redline, via a 10 minute walk on the Minuteman Path. Eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Laundry is in the unit, hardwood floors. Parking for 2 cars is included, and the unit has central air conditioning. (Reference #174166)