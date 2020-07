489 Summer

Amenities

One bedroom, one bathroom, top floor corner unit, sunny, 550 square foot apartment in brick apartment building in Arlington. Recently renovated, brand new hardwood throughout, updated kitchen and bath, A/C, dishwasher, disposal. Great closet space. Smart card laundry on garden level. Heat, hot water, one car parking included in rent. Second car parking available for $100/month. Across from Minuteman Bike Path, on 67 bus route to Alewife. Minutes walk to Arlington Heights, restaurants, cafes. Additional parking spot available for $100/month.



Terms: One year lease