Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
47 Mystic St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

47 Mystic St

47 Mystic Street · (617) 519-7775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Arlington
Arlington Center
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Location

47 Mystic Street, Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $2350 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,350

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 938 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Mystic Tower Condominium - Property Id: 271179

Spacious, quiet, newly renovated unit, in well managed condominium located at Heart of Arlington center. Minutes from tons of shops, restaurants, local banks,CVS/Walgreen, and Whole food. Bus stops 67,77,79,350 and more, just few steps aways with short commute to Alewife T station, Porter, and Harvard Square. Minuteman Bikeway just across the street Owner pays for water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and Parking garage Tenant pays electricity which includes heat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271179
Property Id 271179

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5742265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Mystic St have any available units?
47 Mystic St has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Mystic St have?
Some of 47 Mystic St's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Mystic St currently offering any rent specials?
47 Mystic St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Mystic St pet-friendly?
No, 47 Mystic St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 47 Mystic St offer parking?
Yes, 47 Mystic St does offer parking.
Does 47 Mystic St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Mystic St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Mystic St have a pool?
No, 47 Mystic St does not have a pool.
Does 47 Mystic St have accessible units?
No, 47 Mystic St does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Mystic St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Mystic St has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Mystic St have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Mystic St does not have units with air conditioning.
