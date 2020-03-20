47 Mystic St

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Mystic Tower Condominium - Property Id: 271179
Spacious, quiet, newly renovated unit, in well managed condominium located at Heart of Arlington center. Minutes from tons of shops, restaurants, local banks,CVS/Walgreen, and Whole food. Bus stops 67,77,79,350 and more, just few steps aways with short commute to Alewife T station, Porter, and Harvard Square. Minuteman Bikeway just across the street Owner pays for water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and Parking garage Tenant pays electricity which includes heat
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/271179
Property Id 271179
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5742265)