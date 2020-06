Amenities

3 Bedroom Townhome has been recently updated with hardwood flooring throughout, fresh paint, updated Bath. There’s a front porch, deck and partially fenced yard. This unit has 3 assigned parking spaces, 1 bay in the 2-car detached garage and 2 on driveway. New Washer and Dryer in Basement. In excellent location, across from bus station to Alewife, ice-skating rink and park. Close to Mass Ave.