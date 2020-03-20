All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, MA
30 Lafayette St
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

30 Lafayette St

30 Lafayette Street · (617) 401-9292
Location

30 Lafayette Street, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lead compliant, pet friendly, single family residence in PRIME East Arlington location. Cozy, tranquil setting on quiet street with lots of light. First floor has a nice open flow between the living and dining rooms with an additional nook perfect for a home office. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large pantry and sliding doors leading to the garden area. Second level boasts a newly renovated bathroom with deep tub, two bedrooms and two additional smaller rooms, perfect for use as a nursery or home office. Lots of extras including a finished basement that offers a 3/4 bath, newer washer/dryer, ON DEMAND hot water system and a detached garage providing tons of extra storage space. One off street parking space. Fenced yard with 2 raised planting beds. Easy access to public transport and just a 0.5 mile walk to Alewife T station on the red line. Enjoy the summer in this wonderful location next to the Minuteman Bike Path and close to Capitol Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 Lafayette St have any available units?
30 Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, MA.
What amenities does 30 Lafayette St have?
Some of 30 Lafayette St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
30 Lafayette St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 Lafayette St pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 Lafayette St is pet friendly.
Does 30 Lafayette St offer parking?
Yes, 30 Lafayette St does offer parking.
Does 30 Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 30 Lafayette St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 30 Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 30 Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 30 Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 Lafayette St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 Lafayette St have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 Lafayette St does not have units with air conditioning.
