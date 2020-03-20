30 Lafayette St

Amenities
Lead compliant, pet friendly, single family residence in PRIME East Arlington location. Cozy, tranquil setting on quiet street with lots of light. First floor has a nice open flow between the living and dining rooms with an additional nook perfect for a home office. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large pantry and sliding doors leading to the garden area. Second level boasts a newly renovated bathroom with deep tub, two bedrooms and two additional smaller rooms, perfect for use as a nursery or home office. Lots of extras including a finished basement that offers a 3/4 bath, newer washer/dryer, ON DEMAND hot water system and a detached garage providing tons of extra storage space. One off street parking space. Fenced yard with 2 raised planting beds. Easy access to public transport and just a 0.5 mile walk to Alewife T station on the red line. Enjoy the summer in this wonderful location next to the Minuteman Bike Path and close to Capitol Square.