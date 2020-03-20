All apartments in Arlington
30-2 Daniels
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:16 AM

30-2 Daniels

30 Daniels St · (617) 794-5068
Location

30 Daniels St, Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more. The apartment features a sun-filled living room and dining room with a built-in hutch, high ceilings with new recessed lighting and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! The eat-in kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, Bosh dishwasher and 5 burner gas range and beautiful custom cabinetry with plenty of counter space. Two nice sized bedrooms and a modern renovated full bathroom complete the main level. Private front and back porches for your use. The upstairs has a lovely master suite, with skylights and a full renovated bath! Laundry and extra storage are in the basement. Parking for two cars- one garage spot and one driveway. Conveniently located off Mass Ave-close to shops, restaurants and public transportation. Enjoy all that Arlington has to offer! No Pets.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-2 Daniels have any available units?
30-2 Daniels has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30-2 Daniels have?
Some of 30-2 Daniels's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-2 Daniels currently offering any rent specials?
30-2 Daniels isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-2 Daniels pet-friendly?
No, 30-2 Daniels is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 30-2 Daniels offer parking?
Yes, 30-2 Daniels does offer parking.
Does 30-2 Daniels have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30-2 Daniels does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-2 Daniels have a pool?
No, 30-2 Daniels does not have a pool.
Does 30-2 Daniels have accessible units?
No, 30-2 Daniels does not have accessible units.
Does 30-2 Daniels have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-2 Daniels has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-2 Daniels have units with air conditioning?
No, 30-2 Daniels does not have units with air conditioning.
