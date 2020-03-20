30-2 Daniels

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and all new renovation! Welcome home to this spacious second & third floor unit in a multi-family home. This totally renovated apartment has it all! New plumbing, new electric, all new windows, new front porch and so much more. The apartment features a sun-filled living room and dining room with a built-in hutch, high ceilings with new recessed lighting and gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! The eat-in kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances, Bosh dishwasher and 5 burner gas range and beautiful custom cabinetry with plenty of counter space. Two nice sized bedrooms and a modern renovated full bathroom complete the main level. Private front and back porches for your use. The upstairs has a lovely master suite, with skylights and a full renovated bath! Laundry and extra storage are in the basement. Parking for two cars- one garage spot and one driveway. Conveniently located off Mass Ave-close to shops, restaurants and public transportation. Enjoy all that Arlington has to offer! No Pets.



Terms: One year lease