All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 207 Renfrew St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
207 Renfrew St
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:23 PM

207 Renfrew St

207 Renfrew Street · (617) 576-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Arlington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

207 Renfrew Street, Arlington, MA 02476
Arlington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2525 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This young sunny and bright center entrance Colonial built in 2010 has an open floor plan with tons of space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, refrigerator, and cherry cabinets. The laundry room is located off the kitchen. There is a front to back living room with access to a rear deck. The generous sized dining room completes this level. The upper level has a spacious master bedroom with full bath. There is also a full bath along with two additional bedrooms. Both levels have hardwood floors. The lower level has a wonderful family room with tile floor and a half bath. The garage has direct access to the lower level. Large level yard and walking distance to Dallin Elementary School. Easy access to Route 2, Trader Joe's and transportation. Lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Renfrew St have any available units?
207 Renfrew St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 207 Renfrew St have?
Some of 207 Renfrew St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Renfrew St currently offering any rent specials?
207 Renfrew St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Renfrew St pet-friendly?
No, 207 Renfrew St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 207 Renfrew St offer parking?
Yes, 207 Renfrew St does offer parking.
Does 207 Renfrew St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 207 Renfrew St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Renfrew St have a pool?
No, 207 Renfrew St does not have a pool.
Does 207 Renfrew St have accessible units?
No, 207 Renfrew St does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Renfrew St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Renfrew St has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Renfrew St have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Renfrew St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 207 Renfrew St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 02476
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 01844
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir
Arlington, MA 02474
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street
Arlington, MA 02476

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MA
Warwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arlington CenterArlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity