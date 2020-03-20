207 Renfrew St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This young sunny and bright center entrance Colonial built in 2010 has an open floor plan with tons of space. The kitchen has granite counter tops, gas cooking, refrigerator, and cherry cabinets. The laundry room is located off the kitchen. There is a front to back living room with access to a rear deck. The generous sized dining room completes this level. The upper level has a spacious master bedroom with full bath. There is also a full bath along with two additional bedrooms. Both levels have hardwood floors. The lower level has a wonderful family room with tile floor and a half bath. The garage has direct access to the lower level. Large level yard and walking distance to Dallin Elementary School. Easy access to Route 2, Trader Joe's and transportation. Lovely home!