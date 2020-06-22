All apartments in Arlington
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

170 Summer

170 Summer Street · (617) 505-8321
Location

170 Summer Street, Arlington, MA 02474
Arlington Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bike storage
Updated 3 story apartment building built in the 2000s. This 2 bed 1 bath. Includes heat, hot water, one car parking with option to rent additional parking. Bus route to Alewife nearby, Minuteman Bike Path accessible directly from back of parking lot. Roughly 1,000+/- sq ft, hardwood throughout living room and open concept kitchen. Carpeted bedrooms, tiled bath. Lots of windows and natural light. Spacious layout with large walk in closets. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. New high efficiency card-operated laundry machines on ground floor, extra storage and bike room. No elevator. Close to Whole Foods, Stop and Shop, CVS, Trader Joes, cafes, restaurants, parks, and playgrounds. No pets, no smoking. Renter's insurance required. Updated 3 story apartment building built in the 2000s Bus route to Alewife nearby, Minuteman Bike Path accessible directly from back of parking lot. Lots of windows and natural light. Spacious layout with large walk in closets. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. New high efficiency card-operated laundry machines on ground floor, extra storage and bike room. No elevator. Close to Whole Foods, Stop and Shop, CVS, Trader Joes, cafes, restaurants, parks, and playgrounds. No pets, no smoking. Renter's insurance required.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Summer have any available units?
170 Summer has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 Summer have?
Some of 170 Summer's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Summer currently offering any rent specials?
170 Summer isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Summer pet-friendly?
No, 170 Summer is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 170 Summer offer parking?
Yes, 170 Summer does offer parking.
Does 170 Summer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Summer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Summer have a pool?
No, 170 Summer does not have a pool.
Does 170 Summer have accessible units?
No, 170 Summer does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Summer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Summer has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Summer have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 170 Summer has units with air conditioning.
