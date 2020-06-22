170 Summer

Amenities

Updated 3 story apartment building built in the 2000s. This 2 bed 1 bath. Includes heat, hot water, one car parking with option to rent additional parking. Bus route to Alewife nearby, Minuteman Bike Path accessible directly from back of parking lot. Roughly 1,000+/- sq ft, hardwood throughout living room and open concept kitchen. Carpeted bedrooms, tiled bath. Lots of windows and natural light. Spacious layout with large walk in closets. A/C, dishwasher, disposal. New high efficiency card-operated laundry machines on ground floor, extra storage and bike room. No elevator. Close to Whole Foods, Stop and Shop, CVS, Trader Joes, cafes, restaurants, parks, and playgrounds. No pets, no smoking. Renter's insurance required.



Terms: One year lease