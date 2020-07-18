14 Magnolia St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Spacious 2nd-floor unit in 3bd/1ba in Arlington near Alewife. Unit features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout and formal dining room and separate living room. Modern, recently-refinished bathroom. The three bedrooms are roughly equal size with deep closets. Kitchen features dishwasher, plenty of cabinets, and gas-range stove. Front and back decks with nice shared yard. Very close the red line T at Alewife, Capitol Theatre, Za Pizza, Spy Pond, and Minuteman Bike Trail. 1 off-street parking. Shared coin-op laundry in the house on the first floor. Possibly some storage in basement. No pets. Available: August 1, 2020 (possibility to move in a little early)



Terms: One year lease