14 Magnolia St.
14 Magnolia St.

14 Magnolia Street · (508) 523-4053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
14 Magnolia Street, Arlington, MA 02474
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Spacious 2nd-floor unit in 3bd/1ba in Arlington near Alewife. Unit features gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout and formal dining room and separate living room. Modern, recently-refinished bathroom. The three bedrooms are roughly equal size with deep closets. Kitchen features dishwasher, plenty of cabinets, and gas-range stove. Front and back decks with nice shared yard. Very close the red line T at Alewife, Capitol Theatre, Za Pizza, Spy Pond, and Minuteman Bike Trail. 1 off-street parking. Shared coin-op laundry in the house on the first floor. Possibly some storage in basement. No pets. Available: August 1, 2020 (possibility to move in a little early)

Terms: One year lease

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Magnolia St. have any available units?
14 Magnolia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, MA.
What amenities does 14 Magnolia St. have?
Some of 14 Magnolia St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Magnolia St. currently offering any rent specials?
14 Magnolia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Magnolia St. pet-friendly?
No, 14 Magnolia St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 14 Magnolia St. offer parking?
Yes, 14 Magnolia St. offers parking.
Does 14 Magnolia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Magnolia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Magnolia St. have a pool?
No, 14 Magnolia St. does not have a pool.
Does 14 Magnolia St. have accessible units?
No, 14 Magnolia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Magnolia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Magnolia St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Magnolia St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Magnolia St. does not have units with air conditioning.
