All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 107 Fairmont St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, MA
/
107 Fairmont St.
Last updated June 6 2020 at 2:08 PM

107 Fairmont St.

107 Fairmont Street · (617) 756-5195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
East Arlington
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

107 Fairmont Street, Arlington, MA 02474
East Arlington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Brand New Luxury Townhouses in East Arlington nearing completion. 2000 square foot, 3-level, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Townhouse is scheduled to be completed by June 15th, 2020. Perfectly designed floor plans. First living level is wide open spaces with chef friendly kitchen, living, dining and half bathroom. Tall windows pair with high ceilings and surround the living area on three sides. Second floor hosts a master bedroom with its own full bath, and two medium size bedrooms that each can fit queen size beds. Also on this floor is a 2nd full guest bathroom and the laundry room closet. Third floor is the master bedroom suite, with its own bathroom, and walk in closet. Basement level has spaces for additional storage. Gas heating. Central Air and on-demand hot water. This Townhouse enjoys exclusive use of the front yard and parking for 1 cars in the driveway. Environment will be pet friendly and is well located in East Arlington, near the Cambridge/Arlington line. Short walk to Alewife Redline T-Station. Convenient to Arlington Center, Davis Square, Porter Square, Davis Square and Harvard Square. Easy access to Rt 2/Rt 95. This townhouse will be available for occupancy beginning June 15th 2020. Lease to Expire August 31st 2021 All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant 1 parking space in driveway is included Any and all pet permissions are subject to negotiation Up-Front Costs: First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, One Month Security Deposit, Application Processing Fees, One Month Broker Fees Exclusively offered by Robert Ortiz / Cambridge Portfolios LLC Cooperating Compensation is not offered by Cambridge Portfolios LLC Virtual Showings Only Most Recent Video Tours Interior Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfEJIofIhn4&feature=youtu.be Exterior Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=478zdFrzKBE&feature=youtu.be

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Fairmont St. have any available units?
107 Fairmont St. has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Fairmont St. have?
Some of 107 Fairmont St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Fairmont St. currently offering any rent specials?
107 Fairmont St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Fairmont St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Fairmont St. is pet friendly.
Does 107 Fairmont St. offer parking?
Yes, 107 Fairmont St. does offer parking.
Does 107 Fairmont St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Fairmont St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Fairmont St. have a pool?
No, 107 Fairmont St. does not have a pool.
Does 107 Fairmont St. have accessible units?
No, 107 Fairmont St. does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Fairmont St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Fairmont St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Fairmont St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 107 Fairmont St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 107 Fairmont St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 01844
Arlington 360
4105 Symmes Cir
Arlington, MA 02474
Brattle Drive
12 Brattle Drive
Arlington, MA 02476
385 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
385 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474
Dudley Street
11 Dudley Street
Arlington, MA 02476
898 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
898 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
333 Massachusetts Avenue Apartments
333 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02474

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with ParkingArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MA
Warwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arlington CenterArlington Heights
Brattle
East Arlington

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity