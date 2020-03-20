107 Fairmont St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking new construction

Brand New Luxury Townhouses in East Arlington nearing completion. 2000 square foot, 3-level, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom Townhouse is scheduled to be completed by June 15th, 2020. Perfectly designed floor plans. First living level is wide open spaces with chef friendly kitchen, living, dining and half bathroom. Tall windows pair with high ceilings and surround the living area on three sides. Second floor hosts a master bedroom with its own full bath, and two medium size bedrooms that each can fit queen size beds. Also on this floor is a 2nd full guest bathroom and the laundry room closet. Third floor is the master bedroom suite, with its own bathroom, and walk in closet. Basement level has spaces for additional storage. Gas heating. Central Air and on-demand hot water. This Townhouse enjoys exclusive use of the front yard and parking for 1 cars in the driveway. Environment will be pet friendly and is well located in East Arlington, near the Cambridge/Arlington line. Short walk to Alewife Redline T-Station. Convenient to Arlington Center, Davis Square, Porter Square, Davis Square and Harvard Square. Easy access to Rt 2/Rt 95. This townhouse will be available for occupancy beginning June 15th 2020. Lease to Expire August 31st 2021 All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant 1 parking space in driveway is included Any and all pet permissions are subject to negotiation Up-Front Costs: First Month Rent, Last Month Rent, One Month Security Deposit, Application Processing Fees, One Month Broker Fees Exclusively offered by Robert Ortiz / Cambridge Portfolios LLC Cooperating Compensation is not offered by Cambridge Portfolios LLC Virtual Showings Only Most Recent Video Tours Interior Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfEJIofIhn4&feature=youtu.be Exterior Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=478zdFrzKBE&feature=youtu.be



Terms: One year lease