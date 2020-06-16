1534 SW Central Park Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dogs allowed air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Available 08/14/20 Picture yourself sitting on the covered front porch of this gorgeous, historic home on a crisp Fall evening. Located on a corner lot with a park across the street, you're going to love the location of this property. Just steps away from Washburn University, College Hill, and Topeka Blvd this home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bonus room, large living room, beautiful rustic woodwork throughout, all for $625 a month!



Pet friendly!



Call 785.806.3305 or email info@LeaseBPM.com for your tour today before this home is gone! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3577947)