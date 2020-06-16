All apartments in Topeka
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1534 SW Central Park Ave

1534 Southwest Central Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Southwest Central Park Avenue, Topeka, KS 66604
Central Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Available 08/14/20 Picture yourself sitting on the covered front porch of this gorgeous, historic home on a crisp Fall evening. Located on a corner lot with a park across the street, you're going to love the location of this property. Just steps away from Washburn University, College Hill, and Topeka Blvd this home offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a bonus room, large living room, beautiful rustic woodwork throughout, all for $625 a month!

Pet friendly!

Call 785.806.3305 or email info@LeaseBPM.com for your tour today before this home is gone! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3577947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 SW Central Park Ave have any available units?
1534 SW Central Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Topeka, KS.
How much is rent in Topeka, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1534 SW Central Park Ave have?
Some of 1534 SW Central Park Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 SW Central Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1534 SW Central Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 SW Central Park Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 SW Central Park Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1534 SW Central Park Ave offer parking?
No, 1534 SW Central Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1534 SW Central Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1534 SW Central Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 SW Central Park Ave have a pool?
No, 1534 SW Central Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1534 SW Central Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 1534 SW Central Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 SW Central Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1534 SW Central Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
