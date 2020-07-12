/
/
/
southwest topeka
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM
58 Apartments for rent in Southwest Topeka, Topeka, KS
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
5 Units Available
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
1 Unit Available
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3636 SW Eveningside Dr
3636 Southwest Eveningside Drive, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1613 sqft
Available 09/15/20 Great townhome available in Southwest Topeka. Spacious floor plan with fenced in backyard and walk-out basement. Enjoy grilling out this spring on your patio and keep the car safe from storms in your spacious attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Southwest Topeka
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$790
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1140 sqft
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2842 SW Burnett Rd
2842 Southwest Burnett Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Available 07/20/20 TWO CAR GARAGE! This beautiful home has an attached 2 car garage in addition to 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1,480 sq feet, corner lot, and more all within walking distance to lots of shopping, restaurants, and Felker Park! Call us today
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3514 SW Kiowa St
3514 Southwest Kiowa Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1896 sqft
If you're looking for a family home in a quiet neighborhood that's just blocks from shopping, you've come to the right place! This home is not only completely updated from top to bottom but offers tons of storage, a huge back deck, attached 2 car
Results within 5 miles of Southwest Topeka
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$648
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1200 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:00pm
8 Units Available
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
14 Units Available
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$692
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
6 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms
$625
1155 sqft
Cascade Apartment Homes in Topeka, KS, offer easy access to the Interstate 470, as well as shopping, dining and Washburn University. Apartments are spacious, with landscaped grounds that include a pool for swimming on sunny days.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 SW Oakley Ave
1725 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1764 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Coming soon - call us today for showings. (RLNE5906848)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3213 SE Humboldt St
3213 Southeast Humboldt Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$550
1024 sqft
Looking for an affordable family home with off street parking and a garage? This is the home for you! With 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1,024 sq feet, you'll want to see this today! Call 785-806-3305 to schedule a showing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839849)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 SE 33rd Ter
420 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Coming soon! This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5517720)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2059 SW Lane St
2059 Southwest Lane Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1162 sqft
You're going to love the floors in this adorable home! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, spacious living/dining area, breakfast nook in kitchen, unfinished basement, beautifu built-in storage, completely renovated bathroom,
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 SW Buchanan St
2025 Southwest Buchanan Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
848 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in a roomy 2 bedroom home in a tree-lined neighborhood that has seen much history. You will be able to watch your children play or just watch the squirrels play tag from you covered front porch.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1002 SW 19TH ST
1002 Southwest 19th Street, Topeka, KS
4 Bedrooms
$850
1550 sqft
THE PROPERTY HAS BURNT DOWN. MAKE OFFER - FOR SALE OWNER FINANCE NO CREDIT CHECK NOT FOR RENT 1002 SW 19TH ST TOPEKA, KS 66604 This is a four bedroom two bath home of 1550 sq. ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2508 SE Maryland Ave
2508 Southeast Maryland Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
Available 11/02/20 Charming 2 bedroom home with spacious kitchen to bake cookies for kids or grandkids! Large fenced in yard for kiddos and pup to run and play, especially finding those Easter eggs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3234 SW Sena Dr
3234 Southwest Sena Drive, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
885 sqft
Nice 2BR/1BA in good neighborhood. W/ hardwood floors, newer decor, nice deck with large backyard. Single car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
832 SE 33rd Ter
832 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$475
720 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Coming soon! Call us today for a showing. (RLNE5835433)
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
216 SE 9th St Apt 3
216 SE 9th St, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
Located in the heart of downtown Topeka you will find this completely furnished, adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with deck, hard wood floors, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing at