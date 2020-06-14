18 Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS with garage

Apartment List
Topeka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southwest Topeka
10 Units Available
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1150 sqft
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
South/Southeast 1
20 Units Available
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct, Topeka, KS
Studio
$545
270 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1082 sqft
Centrally located near shopping, dining and schools, these apartment homes feature roomy floor plans, full appliances and private balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pool room and exercise center, and unique property landscaping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 3 at 03:12pm
$
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$905
2 Bedrooms
$935
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southwest Topeka
1 Unit Available
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
635 SW Webster Ave
635 Southwest Webster Avenue, Topeka, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1440 sqft
Update galore! Call us today to get on the waiting list to view the home. 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com Cute, Cute, Cute.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3463 SW Mayo Ave
3463 Southwest Mayo Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1184 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5694075)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
1230 SW Oakley Ave
1230 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$995
1700 sqft
Excellent neighborhood. Cute shopping center a block away. Prefect for spring in Kansas. Freshly painted 2/3 Bedroom home. Featuring many exciting updates including new stove and fridge. One car garage with a fenced in backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
3416 SW Burlingame Rd
3416 Southwest Burlingame Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/07/20 This adorable home is coming available! Located in a great family-friendly area you will find this 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch-style home with a one car attached garage! Large bedrooms and open floor plan make this a great home for

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
420 SE 33rd Ter
420 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Coming soon! This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5517720)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
1115 SW Orleans St
1115 Southwest Orleans Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
783 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home available now. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer for tenant to use for convenience only. Don't pass this one up! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE4301533)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Topeka 2
1 Unit Available
310 SW Hillside Ave
310 Southwest Hillside Drive, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
Coming soon! Call today or email us for a showing. 785-806-3305 or info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5687102)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1145 SW Plass Ave
1145 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1084 sqft
Located in a quiet neighborhood near the library, hospitals, lots of shopping, and parks, you will find this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. You will love relaxing out front on this covered porch or cooking in this beautiful, updated kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Southwest 3
1 Unit Available
2842 SW Burnett Rd
2842 Southwest Burnett Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Coming soon! (RLNE5817349)

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
Oakland
1 Unit Available
500 Northeast Wilson Avenue
500 Northeast Wilson Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$680
1104 sqft
2.5 bedroom Oakland home, 2 on main, smaller upper level rec-room or bedroom, no closet. Additional storage. Basement space for storage also. 2 car detached garage. Hardwood floors. Fenced area in back. Free application.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
722 SW Vesper Ave
722 Southwest Vesper Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
1056 sqft
Available 06/01/20 This charming cottage is in the perfect location! Just a short walk to Topeka Civic Theatre, short drive to the Topeka Zoo and Gage Park, and close access to lots of restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3514 SW Kiowa St
3514 Southwest Kiowa Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1896 sqft
If you're looking for a family home in a quiet neighborhood that's just blocks from shopping, you've come to the right place! This home is not only completely updated from top to bottom but offers tons of storage, a huge back deck, attached 2 car

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
1328 SW Western Ave
1328 Southwest Western Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1232 sqft
Available 04/10/20 Spacious home for rent in central Topeka. Featuring brand new carpet and paint throughout. Enjoy grilling out this Spring with friends and family in your fenced in backyard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Topeka, KS

Topeka apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

