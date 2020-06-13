Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

31 Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
West Southwest 2
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$722
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
1200 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Central Topeka 2
15 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
South/Southeast 1
17 Units Available
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Southwest 2
13 Units Available
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southwest Topeka
10 Units Available
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1150 sqft
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
South/Southeast 1
20 Units Available
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct, Topeka, KS
Studio
$545
270 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1082 sqft
Centrally located near shopping, dining and schools, these apartment homes feature roomy floor plans, full appliances and private balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pool room and exercise center, and unique property landscaping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Topeka
6 Units Available
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$875
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1173 sqft
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southwest Topeka
9 Units Available
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$695
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1280 sqft
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
South/Southeast 1
5 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms
$775
1155 sqft
Cascade Apartment Homes in Topeka, KS, offer easy access to the Interstate 470, as well as shopping, dining and Washburn University. Apartments are spacious, with landscaped grounds that include a pool for swimming on sunny days.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 3 at 03:12pm
$
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$905
2 Bedrooms
$935
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southwest Topeka
1 Unit Available
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
3740 Southwest Plaza Drive
3740 Southwest Plaza Drive, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$705
950 sqft
950 sq feet, private balcony or patio, ceiling fans, updated flooring, kitchen with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Topeka
1 Unit Available
216 SE 9th St Apt 3
216 SE 9th St, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
Located in the heart of downtown Topeka you will find this completely furnished, adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with deck, hard wood floors, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing at

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Topeka
1 Unit Available
214 SE 9th St Apt 2
214 Southeast 9th Street, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
Located in the heart of downtown Topeka you will find this completely furnished, adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with deck, hard wood floors, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing at

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1145 SW Plass Ave
1145 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1084 sqft
Located in a quiet neighborhood near the library, hospitals, lots of shopping, and parks, you will find this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. You will love relaxing out front on this covered porch or cooking in this beautiful, updated kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chesney Park
1 Unit Available
2059 SW Lane St
2059 Southwest Lane Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1162 sqft
More photos coming soon! Call us today for a showing! 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5404983)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103
3037 Southwest Lydia Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home that has been recently renovated! MUST SEE with new carpet and paint and a recently updated kitchen! You will feel like you are in a resort in this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1126 SW Woodward Ave
1126 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1236 sqft
Available 07/20/20 You won't believe the amount of storage space in this beautiful home! Featuring a separate dining space, large living room, spacious bedrooms, beautiful covered porch and so much more, be sure to give us a call right away to take

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1121 SW Woodward Ave
1121 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
963 sqft
This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1273 SW Plass Ave
1273 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
This house is all about charm! From the incredible natural light throughout, beautiful real hardwood floors, original trim, exposed brick, and much more...

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chesney Park
1 Unit Available
2025 SW Buchanan St
2025 Southwest Buchanan Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
848 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in a roomy 2 bedroom home in a tree-lined neighborhood that has seen much history. You will be able to watch your children play or just watch the squirrels play tag from you covered front porch.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3348 SW Kirklawn Ave
3348 Southwest Kirklawn Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 2nd full month - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Don't pass this one up, as it is ready for immediate move in upon 01/05/2020. Carpeted bedrooms with tile flooring in the living room and kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Topeka
1 Unit Available
218 SE 9th St
218 Southeast 9th Street, Topeka, KS
Studio
$450
465 sqft
Peaceful, maintenance free living with the sights and sounds of downtown just minutes from your own front porch! Just a short walk away from the Capitol Building, this affordable studio apartment is fully furnished and ready for move-in! Enjoy the

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
705 SW Jewell Ave
705 Southwest Jewell Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1214 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath bungalow nestled among tree lined streets and near two local hospitals just waiting for your personal touch. Newly remodeled in July 2018 with new paint, carpet, new kitchen and bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Topeka, KS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Topeka renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

