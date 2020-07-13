Apartment List
/
KS
/
topeka
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:26 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Topeka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
4 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$648
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1200 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
12 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$790
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1140 sqft
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
5 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
16 Units Available
Central Topeka 2
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
8 Units Available
South/Southeast 1
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
7 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
7 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 7 at 02:21pm
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$890
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
14 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$692
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
South/Southeast 1
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms
$625
1155 sqft
Cascade Apartment Homes in Topeka, KS, offer easy access to the Interstate 470, as well as shopping, dining and Washburn University. Apartments are spacious, with landscaped grounds that include a pool for swimming on sunny days.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Topeka
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
3213 SE Humboldt St
3213 Southeast Humboldt Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$550
1024 sqft
Looking for an affordable family home with off street parking and a garage? This is the home for you! With 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1,024 sq feet, you'll want to see this today! Call 785-806-3305 to schedule a showing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839849)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
420 SE 33rd Ter
420 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Coming soon! This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5517720)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chesney Park
2059 SW Lane St
2059 Southwest Lane Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1162 sqft
You're going to love the floors in this adorable home! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, spacious living/dining area, breakfast nook in kitchen, unfinished basement, beautifu built-in storage, completely renovated bathroom,

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oakland
519 NE Oakland Ave
519 Northeast Oakland Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
822 sqft
Looking for country living without being in the actual country? You will love this charming home with a spacious fenced in backyard! Located on .17 acres this property features a large living room, eat-in kitchen, and mudroom located in Oakland.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Likins Foster
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Central Topeka
3234 SW Sena Dr
3234 Southwest Sena Drive, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
885 sqft
Nice 2BR/1BA in good neighborhood. W/ hardwood floors, newer decor, nice deck with large backyard. Single car garage.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
832 SE 33rd Ter
832 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$475
720 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Coming soon! Call us today for a showing. (RLNE5835433)

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
3104 SE Humboldt St
3104 Southeast Humboldt Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$615
1024 sqft
Call us today to schedule your showing! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors, open floorplan, large laundryroom, off-street parking, backyard and more! A lot of space for less, so don't miss out on the 3 bedroom 1 bath

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Park
1528 SW Central Park Ave
1528 Southwest Central Park Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1254 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Picture yourself sitting on the covered front porch of this gorgeous, historic home on a crisp Fall evening. With a park just across the street, you're going to love the location of this property.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Southwest 3
2842 SW Burnett Rd
2842 Southwest Burnett Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Available 07/20/20 TWO CAR GARAGE! This beautiful home has an attached 2 car garage in addition to 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1,480 sq feet, corner lot, and more all within walking distance to lots of shopping, restaurants, and Felker Park! Call us today

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South/Southeast 1
3121 SW Macvicar Ave
3121 Southwest Macvicar Court, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
942 sqft
Cannot beat this price! Call before it is gone. Access to a clubhouse and swimming pool, washer and dryers on site. Resident pays only Electricity. Application fee is $30.00 per person over 18 years old or $50.00 per married couple.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Highland Park
2514 SE Ohio Ave
2514 Southeast Ohio Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1436 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Call 785.806.3305 for more information. This home won't last long. Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is now on the market. Gorgeous woodwork throughout the home.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:18am
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
1732 SE 29th Terr.
1732 Southeast 29th Terrace, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home with attached garage. No pets and No smoking!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Topeka, KS

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Topeka apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 BedroomsTopeka 3 BedroomsTopeka Apartments with Balcony
Topeka Apartments with GarageTopeka Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTopeka Apartments with Parking
Topeka Apartments with Washer-DryerTopeka Dog Friendly ApartmentsTopeka Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSShawnee, KSManhattan, KS
Leavenworth, KSEmporia, KSGardner, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest TopekaSouth/Southeast 1
West Southwest 2
Central Topeka 2

Apartments Near Colleges

Washburn UniversityWashburn Institute of Technology
Emporia State UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Kansas State University