67 Apartments for rent in Shawnee County, KS📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
15 Units Available
Central Topeka 2
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
4 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1200 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
6 Units Available
South/Southeast 1
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
12 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$692
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Topeka
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$865
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
8 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$695
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1280 sqft
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Last updated July 21 at 02:45 PM
2 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$705
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
6 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$820
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1140 sqft
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
5 Units Available
South/Southeast 1
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms
$625
1155 sqft
Cascade Apartment Homes in Topeka, KS, offer easy access to the Interstate 470, as well as shopping, dining and Washburn University. Apartments are spacious, with landscaped grounds that include a pool for swimming on sunny days.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
500 SE 35th St
500 Southeast 35th Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
772 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing (RLNE5979796)
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
West Southwest 3
4742 SW 17th Ter
4742 Southwest 17th Terrace, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1232 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing. (RLNE5979470)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Topeka 2
2316 SW Shunga Dr
2316 Southwest Shunga Drive, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$800
Two bedroom—one bathroom - Property Id: 324536 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2316-sw-shunga-dr-topeka-ks/324536 Property Id 324536 (RLNE5975834)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South/Southeast 3
4842 S Topeka Blvd.
4842 Southwest Topeka Boulevard, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$699
996 sqft
Available 09/12/20 Hillside MHP - Property Id: 321528 Brand New Home in WRHS schools. $699.00 a month with low deposits. South Topeka Blvd Next To Service Masters! 3 bed 2 Bath home with new appliances. No Cats dogs must weigh under 40lbs. 150.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South/Southeast 1
3223 SW Clare St.
3223 SW Clare Ave, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1233 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3223 SW Clare St. - Property Id: 318037 New Construction!! Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 full bath duplex with stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, washer and dryer hookups. Modernly appointment. Available 8/1.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East End
3637 SE 6th Ave F1
3637 Southeast 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$789
1068 sqft
SHHS Coachlight East - Property Id: 197088 Brand New Hunter Homes for lease. Act now only 2 units left. Call or come by and take a look! Pre leasing units get in on December rates! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South/Southeast 3
3831 SW South Park A32
3831 SW South Park Ave, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$789
1160 sqft
Coachlight South MHP - Property Id: 212681 Under New Management! Only a handful of homes available come see us today and see what all the RAVE is about.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1711 SW Hidden Valley Dr
1711 Southwest Hidden Valley Drive, Shawnee County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1437 sqft
This gorgeous home is now for rent! Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, open floorplan, attached 2 car garage, tons of storage in the basement, beautiful fenced in yard,, and so much more! You can't beat the locations - just off of Urish
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South/Southeast 1
2319 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 303C
2319 Southwest Briarwood Plaza, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
744 sqft
Looking for an updated one bedroom apartment? Look no further than this amazing space in the Briarwood Apartments complex. Located in a beautiful neighborhood off of MacVicar you will find this completely updated one bedroom, one bathroom apartment.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1272 SW Mulvane St
1272 Southwest Mulvane Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1088 sqft
Available 07/25/20 More information to come. (RLNE5914155)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Topeka 2
1725 SW Oakley Ave
1725 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1764 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Located just blocks from Washburn University is this beautiful home on a private lot. You won't believe this top of the line kitchen that has been completely renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chesney Park
1934 SW Central Park Ave
1934 Southwest Central Park Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$670
928 sqft
Coming Soon! (RLNE5896519)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
3213 SE Humboldt St
3213 Southeast Humboldt Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$550
1024 sqft
Looking for an affordable family home with off street parking and a garage? This is the home for you! With 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1,024 sq feet, you'll want to see this today! Call 785-806-3305 to schedule a showing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839849)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
832 SE 33rd Ter
832 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$475
720 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing. (RLNE5835433)
Some of the colleges located in the Shawnee County area include University of Kansas, MidAmerica Nazarene University, Washburn University, Kansas City Kansas Community College, and Washburn Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Olathe, Lawrence, Kansas City, Topeka, and Lenexa have apartments for rent.