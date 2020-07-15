/
WASHBURNTECH
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 AM
17 Apartments For Rent Near Washburn Tech
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
14 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$692
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
6 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 AM
4 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$711
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
1200 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
5 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Topeka
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$790
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1140 sqft
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
2 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Topeka
722 SW Vesper Ave
722 Southwest Vesper Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
1056 sqft
Available 06/01/20 This charming cottage is in the perfect location! Just a short walk to Topeka Civic Theatre, short drive to the Topeka Zoo and Gage Park, and close access to lots of restaurants.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Topeka
1217 SW Randolph Ave
1217 Southwest Randolph Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
919 sqft
Available 06/05/20 Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow. Jack and Jill bathroom. A half finished bonus room up in the attic area will be perfect for an office/den. Located in an excellent neighborhood. Carport to park under.
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
College Hill
1272 SW Mulvane St
1272 Southwest Mulvane Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1088 sqft
Available 07/25/20 More information to come. (RLNE5914155)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Norton
1126 SW Woodward Ave
1126 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1236 sqft
Available 07/20/20 You won't believe the amount of storage space in this beautiful home! Featuring a separate dining space, large living room, spacious bedrooms, beautiful covered porch and so much more, be sure to give us a call right away to take
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Topeka 2
1821 SW Wayne Ave
1821 Southwest Wayne Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
936 sqft
This adorable home is steps away from Washburn University! With real hardwood floors, dining space, lots of natural light, large laundry room, spacious bedrooms, and an updated bathroom...
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Southwest 3
2842 SW Burnett Rd
2842 Southwest Burnett Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Available 07/20/20 TWO CAR GARAGE! This beautiful home has an attached 2 car garage in addition to 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1,480 sq feet, corner lot, and more all within walking distance to lots of shopping, restaurants, and Felker Park! Call us today
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Topeka
3234 SW Sena Dr
3234 Southwest Sena Drive, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
885 sqft
Nice 2BR/1BA in good neighborhood. W/ hardwood floors, newer decor, nice deck with large backyard. Single car garage.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Topeka 2
1725 SW Oakley Ave
1725 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1764 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Coming soon - call us today for showings. (RLNE5906848)
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1711 SW Hidden Valley Dr
1711 Southwest Hidden Valley Drive, Shawnee County, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1437 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Coming soon! Call us today for a showing No Cats Allowed (RLNE5930895)
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Norton
1020 SW Woodward Ave
1020 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$925
1014 sqft
This home has all the charm! Spacious living and dining room are perfect for entertaining and the unfinished basement provides the perfect place for your kids to play or a man cave! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.