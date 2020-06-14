Apartment List
/
KS
/
topeka
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM

16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
West Southwest 2
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$711
917 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
West Southwest 2
18 Units Available
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$620
649 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Central Topeka 2
15 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Southwest Topeka
8 Units Available
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Southwest 2
14 Units Available
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
624 sqft
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:27pm
South/Southeast 1
17 Units Available
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:13pm
South/Southeast 1
20 Units Available
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$655
767 sqft
Centrally located near shopping, dining and schools, these apartment homes feature roomy floor plans, full appliances and private balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pool room and exercise center, and unique property landscaping.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Southwest Topeka
8 Units Available
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$695
720 sqft
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Southwest Topeka
10 Units Available
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
690 sqft
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 3 at 03:12pm
$
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$905
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Topeka
1 Unit Available
216 SE 9th St Apt 3
216 SE 9th St, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
Located in the heart of downtown Topeka you will find this completely furnished, adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with deck, hard wood floors, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing at

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Topeka
1 Unit Available
214 SE 9th St Apt 2
214 Southeast 9th Street, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
Located in the heart of downtown Topeka you will find this completely furnished, adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with deck, hard wood floors, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing at

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
245 SE 29th St A 17
245 Southeast 29th Street, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
399 sqft
Brand New Park Model RV's from Skyline available for rent or for sale! - These 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom park model homes are perfect for renters with 1 bedroom needs! Features include all black stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
2324 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 205F
2324 Southwest Briarwood Plaza, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
3121 SW Macvicar Ave
3121 Southwest Macvicar Court, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
942 sqft
Cannot beat this price! Call before it is gone. Access to a clubhouse and swimming pool, washer and dryers on site. Resident pays only Electricity. Application fee is $30.00 per person over 18 years old or $50.00 per married couple.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
2924 Southwest Lydia Avenue - 220, Unit #220
2924 Southwest Lydia Avenue, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
693 sqft
Maintenance free condo living in a quiet community. Great location at 29th and Gage. Shared swimming pool and club house access. This condo comes with its own washer dryer, stove, and fridge. Covered car port parking with assigned spaces.

June 2020 Topeka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Topeka Rent Report. Topeka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Topeka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Topeka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Topeka Rent Report. Topeka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Topeka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Topeka rents declined over the past month

Topeka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 3.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Topeka stand at $609 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. Topeka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Topeka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Topeka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Topeka, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Topeka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Topeka's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Topeka.
    • While Topeka's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Topeka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Topeka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 BedroomsTopeka 3 BedroomsTopeka Apartments with Balcony
    Topeka Apartments with GarageTopeka Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTopeka Apartments with ParkingTopeka Apartments with Pool
    Topeka Apartments with Washer-DryerTopeka Dog Friendly ApartmentsTopeka Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Lawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
    Lenexa, KSShawnee, KSManhattan, KS
    Leavenworth, KSEmporia, KSGardner, KS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Southwest TopekaSouth/Southeast 1
    West Southwest 2
    Central Topeka 2

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Washburn UniversityWashburn Institute of Technology
    Emporia State UniversityUniversity of Kansas
    Kansas State University