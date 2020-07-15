/
University of Kansas
33 Apartments For Rent Near University of Kansas
Village1
2411 Louisiana St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Free cable in these air-conditioned apartments with extra storage. 24-hour maintenance. Gym, basketball court, pool and laundry center on-site. Right next to The Malls Shopping Center. A mile from Haskell Indian Nations University.
Fairway Flats
1525 Birdie Way, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy beautifully landscaped grounds and expansive golf course views while watching the sunrise or sunset from your own private balcony.
August Place
2310 W 26th St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$625
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1085 sqft
Located close to I-70, with first-rate recreational facilities nearby like the Holcomb and Naismith Valley parks. Apartments and villa homes have spacious living quarters, fully furnished kitchens and walk-in closets.
888 Lofts
888 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$995
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1055 sqft
This community provides tenants with a gym, beautiful pool and garage parking. Apartments feature a full range of appliances and in-unit laundry. Just steps away from the shopping and dining along Massachusetts Street.
Sunset Hills
Country Club on 6th
2512 W 6th St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$589
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$613
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
841 sqft
Conveniently close to I-70, Highway 59 and Highway 40, and just minutes from the University of Kansas, Broken Arrow Park and Lawrence Country Club. Special features including two swimming pools, tennis courts, gym and more.
800 New Hampshire
800 New Hampshire St, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$950
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1048 sqft
Located in downtown, close to Buford Watson, Jr. Park. Units offer residents dishwashers, laundry, patios or balconies, and ranges. Pet-friendly community includes Internet access and parking.
Oread
Rollins Place
1403 Tennessee St, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$785
675 sqft
Modern units with eat-in kitchens, hardwood floors and balconies/patios. Onsite laundry and private parking. Within walking distance of University of Kansas. Near Brook Creek Park.
East Lawrence
9 Del Lofts
900 Delaware Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$654
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$896
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,040
1137 sqft
9 Del Lofts is the combination of modern design and artistic styling making this community of the most unique living spaces in Lawrence, KS.
947 Lofts
947 New Hampshire Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$920
825 sqft
((NOW LEASING FALL 2020)) DOWNTOWN LAWRENCE LRG LOFT STUDIO *947 LOFTS* - NOW LEASING FALL 2020! At the Downtown Lofts, you are conveniently located near Massachusetts Street, close to all the shopping, dining and night life that Lawrence has to
Peppertree Apartments
3100 W 22nd St, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$930
1250 sqft
Peppertree Apartments is a quiet residential neighborhood just two miles from the University of Kansas Campus. The units offer hardwood floors, garbage disposals and on-site laundry.
East Lawrence
Poehler Lofts
619 East 8th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$922
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$721
1091 sqft
Arts District Location!!!! Warehouse Condo for Lease. $1650.00 a month rent with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. 1395 Sq Feet. Water, trash and sewer are paid for, no gas bill, just electric.
Autumn Place
2312 West 26th Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$720
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location near the University of Kansas, Holcomb Recreational Center, and public transportation. Air conditioned apartments with ceiling fans, washers/dryers, tubs/showers, and high-speed internet access.
Oread
1716 Louisiana St
1716 Louisiana Street, Lawrence, KS
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2400 sqft
Upscale 5 bedroom 3 bath spacious Home 10 minute walk from campus .
Oread
1030 Missouri Street - A1
1030 Missouri Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.
Pinckney
400 Wisconsin St - G
400 Wisconsin St, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Very spacious 3BR/1BA apartment for rent. Lots of space at a 2BR price! Apartment complete with washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Small pets OK. Two blocks to the KU/Lawrence bus route. Available 8/1 for $850 per month.
1021 Rhode Island Street - 2
1021 Rhode Island Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
With free off-street parking and two sets of in-building free washer/dryers, this apartment is perfect for grad-students and young professionals.
2014 West 27th Terrace
2014 West 27th Terrace, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
14 West 27th Terrace Apt #7, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
3608 Hartford Ct
3608 Hartford Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2111 sqft
Nothing better than living on a lot that backs to #2 Green at Alvamar. Main level living w/ no stairs. Home updated to include beautiful redwood trim, doors, skylights and more. Hardwood floors in living/master.
Schwegler
2015 Clifton Ct
2015 Clifton Court, Lawrence, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
912 sqft
2015 Clifton Ct Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House! - Large 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom house located in a quite neighborhood 1 Car Garage Washer/Dryer Hookups Hardwood Floors Pets under 35lbs welcome with extra deposit! (2 max) (RLNE5523685)
Oread
1132 Ohio Street - 4
1132 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
High quality, recently renovated 1br/1ba apartment with W/D and garage. Large floor plan with 2 levels. Living room and kitchen on 1st level. Bedroom, laundry, and bathroom on second level. Excellent location near campus and downtown.
2003 West 27th Street
2003 West 27th Street, Lawrence, KS
2 Bedrooms
$575
800 sqft
3 West 27th Street Apt #6, Lawrence, KS 66046 - 2 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Oread
1130 W. 11th St. - B6
1130 Fambrough Drive, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
986 sqft
Our 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was designed and fully renovated to meet the needs of today's students.
1423 Ohio Street
1423 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
Studio
$420
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
1423 Ohio Street Apt #203, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Studio apartment, 1 Bath. Murphy Bed.
1419 Ohio Street
1419 Ohio Street, Lawrence, KS
1 Bedroom
$500
675 sqft
1419 Ohio Street Apt #6, Lawrence, KS 66044 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Gage Mgmt Office, Gage Management, (785) 842-7644. Available from: 08/03/2020. Pets: Cats allowed. Located only 1/2 block from KU.