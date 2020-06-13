77 Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS

Some Tidbits for Tenants

If you’re still reading, it means you’re ready to find yourself a killer pad. A few pointers to help make your apartment hunting experience silky-smooth:

Be a bargain shopper: The types of renting specials you’ll come across are pretty much unheard-of in other parts of the Midwest, as even 3 BR units in Topeka are available in the $800 range. Studios rarely go for over $400 and quality 1BR and 2 BR units rarely exceed $600-$700. And because the number of rental properties outnumbers the number of renters by far, you’ll come across no shortage of leasing options. Don’t settle on anything until you’re sure it’s the perfect fit for you.

Don’t waste away on waiting lists: Topeka isn’t the kind of city that sees a large turnover of residents, so if (in the very rare case) you have to get on a waiting list before moving into a place, just shrug it off and walk away. A ton of other landlords will practically beg you to move in immediately.

Consider the alternatives: Apartments aren’t your only renting options in Topeka. Why not look into leasing a single-family detached home, instead? Plenty are available, and the cost for a multi-BR home is often comparable to that of an apartment.

Arm yourself with credentials… it’s worth it: You’ll need (obvious statement alert!) proper I.D. to rent a place in Topeka, as well as proof of income and (sometimes) proof of rental history. What you’ll get in exchange for this minor inconvenience is, among other things, plenty of room to kick your feet up. Topeka is a spacious, spread out city, and its apartments are no different: Most multi-BR units are at least 1200 square feet, and even studio units typically offer 600-plus square feet of living space.