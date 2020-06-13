Apartment List
/
KS
/
topeka
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:22 PM

77 Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS

📍
Southwest Topeka
South/Southeast 1
West Southwest 2
Central Topeka 2
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Central Topeka 2
15 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:24pm
West Southwest 2
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$717
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1200 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
South/Southeast 1
17 Units Available
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
West Southwest 2
13 Units Available
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Southwest Topeka
10 Units Available
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1150 sqft
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
South/Southeast 1
20 Units Available
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct, Topeka, KS
Studio
$545
270 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1082 sqft
Centrally located near shopping, dining and schools, these apartment homes feature roomy floor plans, full appliances and private balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pool room and exercise center, and unique property landscaping.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Southwest Topeka
6 Units Available
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$875
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1173 sqft
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Southwest Topeka
9 Units Available
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$695
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1280 sqft
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
West Southwest 2
21 Units Available
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
South/Southeast 1
5 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms
$775
1155 sqft
Cascade Apartment Homes in Topeka, KS, offer easy access to the Interstate 470, as well as shopping, dining and Washburn University. Apartments are spacious, with landscaped grounds that include a pool for swimming on sunny days.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 3 at 03:12pm
$
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$905
2 Bedrooms
$935
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Southwest Topeka
1 Unit Available
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
245 SE 29th St A 17
245 Southeast 29th Street, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
399 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Park Model RV's from Skyline available for rent or for sale! - These 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom park model homes are perfect for renters with 1 bedroom needs! Features include all black stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
635 SW Webster Ave
635 Southwest Webster Avenue, Topeka, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
1440 sqft
Update galore! Call us today to get on the waiting list to view the home. 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com Cute, Cute, Cute.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3463 SW Mayo Ave
3463 Southwest Mayo Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1184 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5694075)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1126 SW Woodward Ave
1126 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1236 sqft
Available 07/20/20 You won't believe the amount of storage space in this beautiful home! Featuring a separate dining space, large living room, spacious bedrooms, beautiful covered porch and so much more, be sure to give us a call right away to take

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
1230 SW Oakley Ave
1230 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$995
1700 sqft
Excellent neighborhood. Cute shopping center a block away. Prefect for spring in Kansas. Freshly painted 2/3 Bedroom home. Featuring many exciting updates including new stove and fridge. One car garage with a fenced in backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1273 SW Plass Ave
1273 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
This house is all about charm! From the incredible natural light throughout, beautiful real hardwood floors, original trim, exposed brick, and much more...

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Auburndale
1 Unit Available
1834 SW Willow Ave
1834 Southwest Willow Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
908 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to Potwin available April 1st. Don't miss this quaint home complete with small fenced in yard and detached storage area. Newer paint throughout and updated kitchen with appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
3401 SE Bryant St
3401 Southeast Bryant Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$625
864 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Call us today at 785-806-3305 to set up a showing or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE4929244)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Oakland
1 Unit Available
519 NE Oakland Ave
519 Northeast Oakland Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
822 sqft
Looking for country living without being in the actual country? You will love this charming home with a spacious fenced in backyard! Located on .17 acres this property features a large living room, eat-in kitchen, and mudroom located in Oakland.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
3416 SW Burlingame Rd
3416 Southwest Burlingame Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/07/20 This adorable home is coming available! Located in a great family-friendly area you will find this 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch-style home with a one car attached garage! Large bedrooms and open floor plan make this a great home for

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
3117 SE Bryant St
3117 Southeast Bryant Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$595
1024 sqft
You won't believe the amount of storage space in this adorable home! All within walking distance to Shawnee Country Club, Betty Dunn Park, churches, shopping, and school! Location, location, location! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is move in

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.

Median Rent in Topeka

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Topeka is $609, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $803.
Studio
$509
1 Bed
$609
2 Beds
$803
3+ Beds
$1,086
City GuideTopeka
Top of the morning to you, future Topeka tenant! We heard you’re in the market for a primo pad in the capital of the Jayhawk State, and we’ve some good news for you: You’ve come to the right place, because setting people up in the coolest crash pads anywhere is what we do best (okay, fine, it’s all we do). So read on, ladies and gents, and you’ll be living the dream in one of Kansas’s most affordable communities in no time at all …
Topeka:

Some of the finer privileges of life in Topeka include:

You can build up your bankroll: The cost of living in the city is 15 percentage points lower than the national average, while 1BR and even 2BR units rarely cost more than 600-700 bucks.

Capital security: Unlike neighboring cities who must constantly be wary of local businesses packing up shop and heading for supposedly sunnier pastures, Topekans may rest assured that their biggest employer – the State of Kansas capital building – is here for good. Topeka stands as one of the Midwest’s more economically stable communities.

Say goodbye to gridlock: Topeka residents spend on average a mere 18 minutes trekking to and from work each day and enjoy one of the state’s more reliable public transportation systems. With 15 stops throughout the area and charging as little as $22 for a monthly pass, the Topeka Metro has become an increasingly savvy choice for commuters.

Entertainment: For those who prefer their fun in the sun, Topeka serves up plenty of parks, lakes, museums, a motor sports complex, and a pretty cool zoo.

Some Tidbits for Tenants

If you’re still reading, it means you’re ready to find yourself a killer pad. A few pointers to help make your apartment hunting experience silky-smooth:

Be a bargain shopper: The types of renting specials you’ll come across are pretty much unheard-of in other parts of the Midwest, as even 3 BR units in Topeka are available in the $800 range. Studios rarely go for over $400 and quality 1BR and 2 BR units rarely exceed $600-$700. And because the number of rental properties outnumbers the number of renters by far, you’ll come across no shortage of leasing options. Don’t settle on anything until you’re sure it’s the perfect fit for you.

Don’t waste away on waiting lists: Topeka isn’t the kind of city that sees a large turnover of residents, so if (in the very rare case) you have to get on a waiting list before moving into a place, just shrug it off and walk away. A ton of other landlords will practically beg you to move in immediately.

Consider the alternatives: Apartments aren’t your only renting options in Topeka. Why not look into leasing a single-family detached home, instead? Plenty are available, and the cost for a multi-BR home is often comparable to that of an apartment.

Arm yourself with credentials… it’s worth it: You’ll need (obvious statement alert!) proper I.D. to rent a place in Topeka, as well as proof of income and (sometimes) proof of rental history. What you’ll get in exchange for this minor inconvenience is, among other things, plenty of room to kick your feet up. Topeka is a spacious, spread out city, and its apartments are no different: Most multi-BR units are at least 1200 square feet, and even studio units typically offer 600-plus square feet of living space.

The Lay of the Land

Generally, the further west/southwest you travel in Topeka, the more you’ll find the bulk of the city’s shopping centers, banks, and eateries, while the more urban-minded domiciles are centered closer to downtown. Be sure to scout out not only your potential nesting place but also your overall neighborhood before relocating to Topeka. If you want to live in the greater metro area just outside city limits, districts like Jefferson West, Seaman, and Auburn-Washburn offer viable rental options as well, although they come at a slightly more elevated price (usually closer to a grand).

Some Completely Irrelevant Information

In the Kansa Native American tongue, Topeka means “a place to grow good potatoes.” So take that, Idaho!

The city unofficially renamed itself “Google, Kansas” for a month in 2010 in an attempt to sway the technology giant to choose Topeka as the site for a massive fiber optics experiment. Sadly, Google picked neighboring Kansas City, Kansas instead. Gee, thanks, Google.

Finally, Topeka is a frequent player in Stephen King novels (but is not as nearly as creepy as the author makes it sound).

Need-to-know information? Of course not! We just thought you’d like to have something to chat about.

In any case, welcome to Topeka and happy hunting!

June 2020 Topeka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Topeka Rent Report. Topeka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Topeka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Topeka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Topeka Rent Report. Topeka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Topeka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Topeka rents declined over the past month

Topeka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 3.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Topeka stand at $609 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. Topeka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Topeka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Topeka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Topeka, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Topeka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Topeka's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Topeka.
    • While Topeka's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Topeka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Topeka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Topeka?
    In Topeka, the median rent is $509 for a studio, $609 for a 1-bedroom, $803 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,086 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Topeka, check out our monthly Topeka Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Topeka?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Topeka include Southwest Topeka, South/Southeast 1, West Southwest 2, and Central Topeka 2.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Topeka?
    Some of the colleges located in the Topeka area include Washburn University, Washburn Institute of Technology, Emporia State University, University of Kansas, and Kansas State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Topeka?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Topeka from include Lawrence, Olathe, Kansas City, Lenexa, and Shawnee.

    Similar Pages

    Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 Bedrooms
    Topeka Apartments with ParkingTopeka Dog Friendly Apartments
    Topeka Pet Friendly Places