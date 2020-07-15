/
Washburn University
36 Apartments For Rent Near Washburn University
South/Southeast 1
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms
$625
1155 sqft
Cascade Apartment Homes in Topeka, KS, offer easy access to the Interstate 470, as well as shopping, dining and Washburn University. Apartments are spacious, with landscaped grounds that include a pool for swimming on sunny days.
West Southwest 2
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$692
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Central Topeka 2
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
Central Topeka
722 SW Vesper Ave
722 Southwest Vesper Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
1056 sqft
Available 06/01/20 This charming cottage is in the perfect location! Just a short walk to Topeka Civic Theatre, short drive to the Topeka Zoo and Gage Park, and close access to lots of restaurants.
Chesney Park
2059 SW Lane St
2059 Southwest Lane Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1162 sqft
You're going to love the floors in this adorable home! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, spacious living/dining area, breakfast nook in kitchen, unfinished basement, beautifu built-in storage, completely renovated bathroom,
Central Topeka
1217 SW Randolph Ave
1217 Southwest Randolph Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
919 sqft
Available 06/05/20 Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow. Jack and Jill bathroom. A half finished bonus room up in the attic area will be perfect for an office/den. Located in an excellent neighborhood. Carport to park under.
Downtown Topeka
Madison Street
600 Southeast Madison Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
901 sqft
Spacious 900 SQ FT, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment with ground floor access. On site Laundry facilities. Dishwasher, Oven and fridge included.
Likins Foster
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.
Central Highland Park
2514 SE Ohio Ave
2514 Southeast Ohio Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1436 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Call 785.806.3305 for more information. This home won't last long. Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath home is now on the market. Gorgeous woodwork throughout the home.
Central Park
1328 SW Western Ave
1328 Southwest Western Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
1232 sqft
Available 04/10/20 Spacious home for rent in central Topeka. Featuring brand new carpet and paint throughout. Enjoy grilling out this Spring with friends and family in your fenced in backyard.
South/Southeast 1
3121 SW Macvicar Ave
3121 Southwest Macvicar Court, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
942 sqft
Cannot beat this price! Call before it is gone. Access to a clubhouse and swimming pool, washer and dryers on site. Resident pays only Electricity. Application fee is $30.00 per person over 18 years old or $50.00 per married couple.
Central Park
1528 SW Central Park Ave
1528 Southwest Central Park Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1254 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Picture yourself sitting on the covered front porch of this gorgeous, historic home on a crisp Fall evening. With a park just across the street, you're going to love the location of this property.
College Hill
1272 SW Mulvane St
1272 Southwest Mulvane Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1088 sqft
Available 07/25/20 More information to come. (RLNE5914155)
West Meade
312 SW 3rd St
312 Southwest 3rd Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$500
815 sqft
**Water and Trash paid!** BRAND NEW EVERYTHING! This adorably place has been completely redone! Walk from your back yard down the street to the Capitol Building and State Offices! This great ground floor unit home on a family oriented street has 2
Norton
1126 SW Woodward Ave
1126 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1236 sqft
Available 07/20/20 You won't believe the amount of storage space in this beautiful home! Featuring a separate dining space, large living room, spacious bedrooms, beautiful covered porch and so much more, be sure to give us a call right away to take
Central Topeka 2
1821 SW Wayne Ave
1821 Southwest Wayne Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
936 sqft
This adorable home is steps away from Washburn University! With real hardwood floors, dining space, lots of natural light, large laundry room, spacious bedrooms, and an updated bathroom...
West Southwest 3
2842 SW Burnett Rd
2842 Southwest Burnett Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Available 07/20/20 TWO CAR GARAGE! This beautiful home has an attached 2 car garage in addition to 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1,480 sq feet, corner lot, and more all within walking distance to lots of shopping, restaurants, and Felker Park! Call us today
Central Highland Park
2508 SE Maryland Ave
2508 Southeast Maryland Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
Available 11/02/20 Charming 2 bedroom home with spacious kitchen to bake cookies for kids or grandkids! Large fenced in yard for kiddos and pup to run and play, especially finding those Easter eggs.
West Meade
101 SW Buchanan St
101 Southwest Buchanan Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1232 sqft
Just a short walk from the historic Potwin area and beautiful Ward Meade Park you will find this grand home built in 1900! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, large covered porch, high ceilings and tons of natural light throughout...
Likins Foster
3542 SW Clare Ave
3542 Southwest Clare Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1050 sqft
Complete remodeled home. New Everything. - Property Id: 152644 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152644 Property Id 152644 (RLNE5664159)
Central Park
712 SW 16th St
712 Southwest 16th Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
2169 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5680337)
Central Park
1511 SW Tyler St
1511 Southwest Tyler Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$700
1368 sqft
Available 06/12/20 Coming soon! Call us at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com for a showing. (RLNE5680348)
Downtown Topeka
216 SE 9th St Apt 3
216 SE 9th St, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
Located in the heart of downtown Topeka you will find this completely furnished, adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with deck, hard wood floors, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing at
Chesney Park
1934 SW Central Park Ave
1934 Southwest Central Park Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$670
928 sqft
Coming Soon! (RLNE5896519)