Apartment List
/
KS
/
topeka
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM

35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
West Southwest 2
14 Units Available
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$865
916 sqft
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Southwest Topeka
10 Units Available
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$680
914 sqft
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Central Topeka 2
15 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
West Southwest 2
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:29pm
South/Southeast 1
18 Units Available
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Southwest Topeka
8 Units Available
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$945
934 sqft
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Southwest Topeka
9 Units Available
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$735
947 sqft
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
West Southwest 2
22 Units Available
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$799
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
South/Southeast 1
21 Units Available
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$735
1082 sqft
Centrally located near shopping, dining and schools, these apartment homes feature roomy floor plans, full appliances and private balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pool room and exercise center, and unique property landscaping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 3 at 03:12pm
$
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$935
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Southwest Topeka
1 Unit Available
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1300 sqft
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
3434 SW Brendan Ave.
3434 SW Brendan Ave, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$545
695 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex available! - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex available! Includes: Furnished stove and refrigerator Washer & Dryer hook-ups Front & backyard Move in ready! **Tenant pays utilities (water/trash/gas/electric) Call or text

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
832 SE 33rd Ter
832 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$475
720 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Coming soon! Call us today for a showing. (RLNE5835433)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1145 SW Plass Ave
1145 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
1084 sqft
Located in a quiet neighborhood near the library, hospitals, lots of shopping, and parks, you will find this adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. You will love relaxing out front on this covered porch or cooking in this beautiful, updated kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1327 SW Washburn Ave
1327 Southwest Washburn Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1825 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Coming soon! This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist. (RLNE5626503)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakland
1 Unit Available
519 NE Oakland Ave
519 Northeast Oakland Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$600
822 sqft
Looking for country living without being in the actual country? You will love this charming home with a spacious fenced in backyard! Located on .17 acres this property features a large living room, eat-in kitchen, and mudroom located in Oakland.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Topeka 2
1 Unit Available
113 SW Hillside Ave
113 Southwest Hillside Drive, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
640 sqft
Available 07/10/20 More information coming soon. Call our office for a showing 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5105975)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
3037 SW Lydia Ave Apt 103
3037 Southwest Lydia Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
960 sqft
Welcome to your home sweet home that has been recently renovated! MUST SEE with new carpet and paint and a recently updated kitchen! You will feel like you are in a resort in this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1126 SW Woodward Ave
1126 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1236 sqft
Available 07/20/20 You won't believe the amount of storage space in this beautiful home! Featuring a separate dining space, large living room, spacious bedrooms, beautiful covered porch and so much more, be sure to give us a call right away to take

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1121 SW Woodward Ave
1121 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$775
963 sqft
This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1020 SW Woodward Ave
1020 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1014 sqft
This home has all the charm! Spacious living and dining room are perfect for entertaining and the unfinished basement provides the perfect place for your kids to play or a man cave! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Meade
1 Unit Available
101 SW Buchanan St
101 Southwest Buchanan Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1232 sqft
Photos coming soon! 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home ready to call home. Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE4766375)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chesney Park
1 Unit Available
2025 SW Buchanan St
2025 Southwest Buchanan Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
848 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in a roomy 2 bedroom home in a tree-lined neighborhood that has seen much history. You will be able to watch your children play or just watch the squirrels play tag from you covered front porch.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
1115 SW Orleans St
1115 Southwest Orleans Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
783 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home available now. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer for tenant to use for convenience only. Don't pass this one up! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE4301533)

June 2020 Topeka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Topeka Rent Report. Topeka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Topeka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Topeka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Topeka Rent Report. Topeka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Topeka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Topeka rents declined over the past month

Topeka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 3.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Topeka stand at $609 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. Topeka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Topeka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Topeka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Topeka, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Topeka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Topeka's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Topeka.
    • While Topeka's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Topeka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Topeka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Topeka 1 BedroomsTopeka 2 BedroomsTopeka 3 BedroomsTopeka Apartments with Balcony
    Topeka Apartments with GarageTopeka Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTopeka Apartments with ParkingTopeka Apartments with Pool
    Topeka Apartments with Washer-DryerTopeka Dog Friendly ApartmentsTopeka Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Lawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
    Lenexa, KSShawnee, KSManhattan, KS
    Leavenworth, KSEmporia, KSGardner, KS

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Southwest TopekaSouth/Southeast 1
    West Southwest 2
    Central Topeka 2

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Washburn UniversityWashburn Institute of Technology
    Emporia State UniversityUniversity of Kansas
    Kansas State University