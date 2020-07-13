38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS

AL
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
4 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$648
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$831
1200 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
12 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$790
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1140 sqft
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
5 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Central Topeka 2
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
8 Units Available
South/Southeast 1
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
7 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 7 at 02:21pm
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$890
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
14 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$692
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
South/Southeast 1
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms
$625
1155 sqft
Cascade Apartment Homes in Topeka, KS, offer easy access to the Interstate 470, as well as shopping, dining and Washburn University. Apartments are spacious, with landscaped grounds that include a pool for swimming on sunny days.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Topeka
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Topeka 2
1725 SW Oakley Ave
1725 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1764 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Coming soon - call us today for showings. (RLNE5906848)

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chesney Park
2059 SW Lane St
2059 Southwest Lane Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1162 sqft
You're going to love the floors in this adorable home! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, spacious living/dining area, breakfast nook in kitchen, unfinished basement, beautifu built-in storage, completely renovated bathroom,

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Likins Foster
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Highland Park
2508 SE Maryland Ave
2508 Southeast Maryland Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
Available 11/02/20 Charming 2 bedroom home with spacious kitchen to bake cookies for kids or grandkids! Large fenced in yard for kiddos and pup to run and play, especially finding those Easter eggs.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
832 SE 33rd Ter
832 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$475
720 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Coming soon! Call us today for a showing. (RLNE5835433)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Park
712 SW 16th St
712 Southwest 16th Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
2169 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5680337)

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Meade
101 SW Buchanan St
101 Southwest Buchanan Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1232 sqft
Just a short walk from the historic Potwin area and beautiful Ward Meade Park you will find this grand home built in 1900! Featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths, large covered porch, high ceilings and tons of natural light throughout...

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Crest
3104 SE Humboldt St
3104 Southeast Humboldt Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$615
1024 sqft
Call us today to schedule your showing! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors, open floorplan, large laundryroom, off-street parking, backyard and more! A lot of space for less, so don't miss out on the 3 bedroom 1 bath

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Park
1528 SW Central Park Ave
1528 Southwest Central Park Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1254 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Picture yourself sitting on the covered front porch of this gorgeous, historic home on a crisp Fall evening. With a park just across the street, you're going to love the location of this property.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Southwest 3
2842 SW Burnett Rd
2842 Southwest Burnett Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Available 07/20/20 TWO CAR GARAGE! This beautiful home has an attached 2 car garage in addition to 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1,480 sq feet, corner lot, and more all within walking distance to lots of shopping, restaurants, and Felker Park! Call us today

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South/Southeast 1
3121 SW Macvicar Ave
3121 Southwest Macvicar Court, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
942 sqft
Cannot beat this price! Call before it is gone. Access to a clubhouse and swimming pool, washer and dryers on site. Resident pays only Electricity. Application fee is $30.00 per person over 18 years old or $50.00 per married couple.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Norton
1126 SW Woodward Ave
1126 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1236 sqft
Available 07/20/20 You won't believe the amount of storage space in this beautiful home! Featuring a separate dining space, large living room, spacious bedrooms, beautiful covered porch and so much more, be sure to give us a call right away to take

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Likins Foster
1108 SW 37th St
1108 Southwest 37th Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$925
Available 08/07/20 Just a short walk from Gwendolyn Brooks Park, Walmart, and other great shopping, you won't want to miss out on this newly updated home! With brand new beautiful flooring throughout, a large kitchen, bonus room/bedroom, and tons of
Rent Report
Topeka

July 2020 Topeka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Topeka Rent Report. Topeka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Topeka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Topeka rents held steady over the past month

Topeka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Topeka stand at $610 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. Topeka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Topeka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,507; of the 10 largest cities in Kansas that we have data for, Manhattan and Overland Park, where two-bedrooms go for $742 and $1,217, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.3%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (6.3%, 4.6%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Topeka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Topeka, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Topeka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Topeka's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Topeka's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Topeka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Topeka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

