/
/
/
central topeka 2
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:58 PM
59 Apartments for rent in Central Topeka 2, Topeka, KS
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
16 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 SW Oakley Ave
1725 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1764 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Coming soon - call us today for showings. (RLNE5906848)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2137 Southwest Plass Avenue
2137 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1211 sqft
2/3 bedroom with 2 living rooms within walking distance to Shunga Trail and Washburn University. Large fenced backyard with 2 storage areas. Open kitchen to separate master bedroom or third living space. Nice property. Go to www.Greatmove.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1821 SW Wayne Ave
1821 Southwest Wayne Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
936 sqft
This adorable home is steps away from Washburn University! With real hardwood floors, dining space, lots of natural light, large laundry room, spacious bedrooms, and an updated bathroom...
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1924 SW Atwood Ave
1924 Southwest Atwood Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
650 sqft
Call our office today to schedule your showing on this house before it's gone! This adorable home won't last long! This home is move in ready, featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large closest space, beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen, brand new
Results within 1 mile of Central Topeka 2
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
6 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms
$625
1155 sqft
Cascade Apartment Homes in Topeka, KS, offer easy access to the Interstate 470, as well as shopping, dining and Washburn University. Apartments are spacious, with landscaped grounds that include a pool for swimming on sunny days.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3213 SE Humboldt St
3213 Southeast Humboldt Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$550
1024 sqft
Looking for an affordable family home with off street parking and a garage? This is the home for you! With 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1,024 sq feet, you'll want to see this today! Call 785-806-3305 to schedule a showing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839849)
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
420 SE 33rd Ter
420 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Coming soon! This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5517720)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2059 SW Lane St
2059 Southwest Lane Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1162 sqft
You're going to love the floors in this adorable home! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, spacious living/dining area, breakfast nook in kitchen, unfinished basement, beautifu built-in storage, completely renovated bathroom,
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 SW Buchanan St
2025 Southwest Buchanan Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$675
848 sqft
A wonderful opportunity to live in a roomy 2 bedroom home in a tree-lined neighborhood that has seen much history. You will be able to watch your children play or just watch the squirrels play tag from you covered front porch.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1002 SW 19TH ST
1002 Southwest 19th Street, Topeka, KS
4 Bedrooms
$850
1550 sqft
THE PROPERTY HAS BURNT DOWN. MAKE OFFER - FOR SALE OWNER FINANCE NO CREDIT CHECK NOT FOR RENT 1002 SW 19TH ST TOPEKA, KS 66604 This is a four bedroom two bath home of 1550 sq. ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2508 SE Maryland Ave
2508 Southeast Maryland Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$550
720 sqft
Available 11/02/20 Charming 2 bedroom home with spacious kitchen to bake cookies for kids or grandkids! Large fenced in yard for kiddos and pup to run and play, especially finding those Easter eggs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3234 SW Sena Dr
3234 Southwest Sena Drive, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$850
885 sqft
Nice 2BR/1BA in good neighborhood. W/ hardwood floors, newer decor, nice deck with large backyard. Single car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
712 SW 16th St
712 Southwest 16th Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
2169 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5680337)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3117 SE Bryant St
3117 Southeast Bryant Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$595
1024 sqft
You won't believe the amount of storage space in this adorable home! All within walking distance to Shawnee Country Club, Betty Dunn Park, churches, shopping, and school! Location, location, location! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is move in
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1020 SW Woodward Ave
1020 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$925
1014 sqft
This home has all the charm! Spacious living and dining room are perfect for entertaining and the unfinished basement provides the perfect place for your kids to play or a man cave! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3104 SE Humboldt St
3104 Southeast Humboldt Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$615
1024 sqft
Call us today to schedule your showing! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors, open floorplan, large laundryroom, off-street parking, backyard and more! A lot of space for less, so don't miss out on the 3 bedroom 1 bath
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1528 SW Central Park Ave
1528 Southwest Central Park Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$725
1254 sqft
Available 08/14/20 Picture yourself sitting on the covered front porch of this gorgeous, historic home on a crisp Fall evening. With a park just across the street, you're going to love the location of this property.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2842 SW Burnett Rd
2842 Southwest Burnett Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Available 07/20/20 TWO CAR GARAGE! This beautiful home has an attached 2 car garage in addition to 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1,480 sq feet, corner lot, and more all within walking distance to lots of shopping, restaurants, and Felker Park! Call us today
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1327 SW Washburn Ave
1327 Southwest Washburn Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1825 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just a short walk from Washburn you will find this adorable duplex! With tons of storage, enormous eat-in kitchen, maintanable back yard, adorable courtyard area, and more...you won't want to miss this place! Call or office at 785.806.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3121 SW Macvicar Ave
3121 Southwest Macvicar Court, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
942 sqft
Cannot beat this price! Call before it is gone. Access to a clubhouse and swimming pool, washer and dryers on site. Resident pays only Electricity. Application fee is $30.00 per person over 18 years old or $50.00 per married couple.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
245 SE 29th St A 17
245 Southeast 29th Street, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$550
399 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Park Model RV's from Skyline available for rent or for sale! - These 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom park model homes are perfect for renters with 1 bedroom needs! Features include all black stove, dishwasher and refrigerator.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 SW Woodward Ave
1126 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1236 sqft
Available 07/20/20 You won't believe the amount of storage space in this beautiful home! Featuring a separate dining space, large living room, spacious bedrooms, beautiful covered porch and so much more, be sure to give us a call right away to take