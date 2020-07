Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse guest parking hot tub

Come to Chalet Apartments to experience unique architecture and an old-world European atmosphere, unlike any other apartment community. At Chalet, conveniently located in Topeka, Kansas, you can relax and enjoy our beautifully landscaped surroundings where walnut trees, seasonal flowers, and a tree-lined stream are right outside your door. Chalet is a pet-friendly community- including large dogs!