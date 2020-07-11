Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$770
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1140 sqft
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$780
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
5 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 7 at 02:21pm
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$890
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
14 Units Available
West Southwest 2
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$692
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$821
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
6 Units Available
Southwest Topeka
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$600
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South/Southeast 1
3121 SW Macvicar Ave
3121 Southwest Macvicar Court, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$650
942 sqft
Cannot beat this price! Call before it is gone. Access to a clubhouse and swimming pool, washer and dryers on site. Resident pays only Electricity. Application fee is $30.00 per person over 18 years old or $50.00 per married couple.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3514 SW Kiowa St
3514 Southwest Kiowa Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1896 sqft
If you're looking for a family home in a quiet neighborhood that's just blocks from shopping, you've come to the right place! This home is not only completely updated from top to bottom but offers tons of storage, a huge back deck, attached 2 car

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South/Southeast 1
2319 SW Briarwood Plz Apt 303C
2319 Southwest Briarwood Plaza, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$525
744 sqft
Looking for an updated one bedroom apartment? Look no further than this amazing space in the Briarwood Apartments complex. Located in a beautiful neighborhood off of MacVicar you will find this completely updated one bedroom, one bathroom apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Topeka

1 of 8

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4830 NE Indian Creek Rd Unit 3
4830 Northeast Indian Creek Road, Shawnee County, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
786 sqft
Available 01/31/20 Country living without the price tag! You have to see this great property located in North Topeka, only minutes from Seaman High School. Nestled on a quiet piece of land, right off 46th, rent includes water, trash and yard care.

July 2020 Topeka Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Topeka Rent Report. Topeka rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Topeka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Topeka rents held steady over the past month

Topeka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 2.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Topeka stand at $610 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. Topeka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Topeka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,507; of the 10 largest cities in Kansas that we have data for, Manhattan and Overland Park, where two-bedrooms go for $742 and $1,217, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7% and -0.3%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (6.3%, 4.6%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Topeka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Topeka, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Topeka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Topeka's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Topeka's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Topeka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Topeka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

