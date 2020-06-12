Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM

2 Apartments for rent in Emporia, KS

📍
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier Place
1200 Whittier Street, Emporia, KS
2 Bedrooms
$500
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly developed, Whittier Place offers spacious 2 & 3-bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Emporia

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
306 Broadway St
306 Broadway Street, Americus, KS
4 Bedrooms
$825
2052 sqft
A roomy 4-bedroom home with a huge yard located in Americus Kansas. Large living room, large family room and a great little sunroom, which opens onto a small back deck! Vaulted ceilings and fans in the home provide a spacious comfortable environment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Emporia?
The average rent price for Emporia rentals listed on Apartment List is $500.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Emporia?
Some of the colleges located in the Emporia area include Emporia State University, Washburn University, and Washburn Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Emporia?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Emporia from include Topeka.

