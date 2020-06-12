/
/
emporia
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:13 AM
2 Apartments for rent in Emporia, KS📍
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
Whittier Place
1200 Whittier Street, Emporia, KS
2 Bedrooms
$500
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly developed, Whittier Place offers spacious 2 & 3-bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 10 miles of Emporia
1 of 75
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
306 Broadway St
306 Broadway Street, Americus, KS
4 Bedrooms
$825
2052 sqft
A roomy 4-bedroom home with a huge yard located in Americus Kansas. Large living room, large family room and a great little sunroom, which opens onto a small back deck! Vaulted ceilings and fans in the home provide a spacious comfortable environment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Emporia rentals listed on Apartment List is $500.
Some of the colleges located in the Emporia area include Emporia State University, Washburn University, and Washburn Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Emporia from include Topeka.