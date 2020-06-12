39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Southwest Topeka
8 Units Available
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1173 sqft
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southwest Topeka
9 Units Available
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1280 sqft
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Southwest Topeka
10 Units Available
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$880
1150 sqft
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 06:54pm
South/Southeast 1
21 Units Available
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$980
1488 sqft
Centrally located near shopping, dining and schools, these apartment homes feature roomy floor plans, full appliances and private balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pool room and exercise center, and unique property landscaping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 3 at 03:12pm
$
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
West Southwest 2
22 Units Available
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,258
1600 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
3213 SE Humboldt St
3213 Southeast Humboldt Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$550
1024 sqft
More information coming soon! Please call 785-806-3305 to schedule a showing. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5839849)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Southwest 3
1 Unit Available
2842 SW Burnett Rd
2842 Southwest Burnett Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1480 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Coming soon! (RLNE5817349)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chesney Park
1 Unit Available
2056 SW Washburn
2056 Southwest Washburn Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$800
1108 sqft
3 Bed/2 Bath Home at 2056 SW Washburn/Topeka KS $800 - This 3 bedroom has plenty of off street parking, central air/heat, dishwasher, backyard, basement, and laundry hook -ups. (RLNE5816800)

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
3637 SE 6th Ave F1
3637 Southeast 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$789
1068 sqft
SHHS Coachlight East - Property Id: 197088 Brand New Hunter Homes for lease. Act now only 2 units left. Call or come by and take a look! Pre leasing units get in on December rates! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South/Southeast 3
1 Unit Available
3831 SW South Park A32
3831 SW South Park Ave, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$789
1160 sqft
Coachlight South MHP - Property Id: 212681 Under New Management! Only a handful of homes available come see us today and see what all the RAVE is about.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3463 SW Mayo Ave
3463 Southwest Mayo Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1184 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5694075)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Topeka 2
1 Unit Available
310 SW Hillside Ave
310 Southwest Hillside Drive, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1536 sqft
Coming soon! Call today or email us for a showing. 785-806-3305 or info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5687102)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
712 SW 16th St
712 Southwest 16th Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
2169 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5680337)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Southwest 3
1 Unit Available
2424 SW Hillcrest Rd
2424 Southwest Hillcrest Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
1152 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Coming soon! This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Randolph
1 Unit Available
1208 SW Medford Ave
1208 Southwest Medford Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
2232 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5517750)

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
420 SE 33rd Ter
420 Southeast 33rd Terrace, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$650
864 sqft
Coming soon! This property is currently occupied so we will not be doing showings at this time. However, you may call or office at 785.806.3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com to get on the waitlist. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5517720)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
3117 SE Bryant St
3117 Southeast Bryant Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$595
1024 sqft
You won't believe the amount of storage space in this adorable home! All within walking distance to Shawnee Country Club, Betty Dunn Park, churches, shopping, and school! Location, location, location! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is move in

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chesney Park
1 Unit Available
2059 SW Lane St
2059 Southwest Lane Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1162 sqft
More photos coming soon! Call us today for a showing! 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5404983)

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
3401 SE Bryant St
3401 Southeast Bryant Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$625
864 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Call us today at 785-806-3305 to set up a showing or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE4929244)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South/Southeast 1
1 Unit Available
3416 SW Burlingame Rd
3416 Southwest Burlingame Road, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/07/20 This adorable home is coming available! Located in a great family-friendly area you will find this 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch-style home with a one car attached garage! Large bedrooms and open floor plan make this a great home for

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1273 SW Plass Ave
1273 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS
This house is all about charm! From the incredible natural light throughout, beautiful real hardwood floors, original trim, exposed brick, and much more...

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
1108 SW 37th St
1108 Southwest 37th Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$925
Available 08/07/20 Just a short walk from Gwendolyn Brooks Park, Walmart, and other great shopping, you won't want to miss out on this newly updated home! With brand new beautiful flooring throughout, a large kitchen, bonus room/bedroom, and tons of

June 2020 Topeka Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Topeka Rent Report. Topeka rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Topeka rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Topeka rents declined over the past month

Topeka rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 3.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Topeka stand at $609 for a one-bedroom apartment and $804 for a two-bedroom. Topeka's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Topeka, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Kansas, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Manhattan, where a two-bedroom goes for $743, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.0%).
    • Leawood, Lenexa, and Topeka have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (8.4%, 5.6%, and 3.0%, respectively).

    Topeka rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Topeka, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Topeka is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Topeka's median two-bedroom rent of $804 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Topeka.
    • While Topeka's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Topeka than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Topeka.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

