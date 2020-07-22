91 Apartments For Rent Near K-State

/
Verified
Georgetown Apartments
1401 Monticello Dr, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$839
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1056 sqft
Georgetown Apartment Homes, an award-winning and nationally-recognized apartment community located off of Clafin Road and Heywood Drive in Manhattan, Kansas, is just moments from neighborhood schools, including Kansas State University, major
420 Brooklawn Ct.
420 Brooklawn Court, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$990
1088 sqft
420 Brooklawn Ct. Available 08/01/20 3 bed 2 bath duplex less than $1000 - Rent: $990.
Northview
1948 Hayes Dr.
1948 Hayes Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1660 sqft
360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ East Side of Manhattan! Available NOW through May 26th ONLY! - TAKE THE 360 VIRTUAL TOUR: http://bit.ly/1948Hayes-360Tour This home has all the necessary amenities, off-street parking and an attached garage.
1005 Thurston Street - Apartment 304, Northwest Third Level
1005 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
1 Bedroom
$860
727 sqft
- PETS ARE FREE! (No pet deposit, pet rent, or size restrictions). - Brand new construction -- super clean and great for social distancing. - Three blocks to KSU campus and Aggieville. - Huge floor plans (727 square feet per unit).
109 Hackberry
109 Hackberry Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1652 sqft
109 Hackberry Available 09/01/20 Spacious East Manhattan home! Schedule your Virtual Tour Today! - Monthly Rent: $1,350 Unit: Single family home Year built: 2006 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 2 Garage: Attached, 2 car garage with openers Sqft: 1,652 Interior
2601 Buttonwood Dr
2601 Buttonwood Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1650 sqft
Spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home with upper end finishes. New living room carpet. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, laminate flooring and stainless steel appliances.
2406 Rebecca Rd
2406 Rebecca Road, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3002 sqft
2406 Rebecca Rd Available 08/15/20 3D Tour Available - Garage Parking + SunRoom + Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups! Available August 15th! - 3D TOUR: https://3dtours.americanmhk.
East Park
605 Laramie Unit 1
605 Laramie St, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$905
1954 sqft
605 Laramie Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Central Manhattan location, 4 Bedroom home, only $905 per Month! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $905 $100.00 Flat Rate Fee Per Month (Gas, Water/Sewer, Trash, & Yard Care.
College Hill Park
2465 Vaughn
2465 Vaughn Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Excellent Manhattan Neighborhood, Walk to KSU Sports Events! - Current Rent: $1,200 Unit: Single Family Home Year built: 1968 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 1.5 Garage: Attached 1 car garage Sqft: 1,200 Washer/Dryer Hookups Pet Friendly $200.
College Hill Park
1733 Ranser Rd
1733 Ranser Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1733 Ranser Rd Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom home for rent, walking distance to KSU Stadium! Virtual Showings Available - Rent: $1,425.
2532 Brockman St.
2532 Brockman Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1171 sqft
JULY RENT FREE! 360° VIRTUAL TOUR ~ New Paint & Flooring!! - *July rent-free - move in by 7/22/20!* New paint and flooring throughout! Spacious home with attached garage.
2116 Halls Lndg
2116 Halls Landing, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath with vaulted ceilings, large master and bonus storage. Large fenced in backyard with shed and patio, pets allowed. Called Apex for a showing today 785.370.4156.
2901 Russel Court
2901 Russel Ct, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
1124 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath home featuring a master bedroom. Additional storage in entry way including coat and linen closets. Open concept with large living room and large kitchen. Walk in closet and full shower/tub in master bedroom.
East Park
711 N Juliette Apt 4
711 North Juliette Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Completely updated two bedroom apartment features carpet and tile floors, custom cabinetry, banquette seating and table included, all new appliances including microwave and dishwasher, laundry in unit, large walk-in showers completely tiled, large
East Park
709 N Juliette Apt 3
709 North Juliette Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
820 sqft
Completely updated two bedroom apartment features hardwood and tile floors, custom cabinetry, banquette seating and table included, all new appliances including microwave and dishwasher, laundry in unit, master features large walk-in shower
1010 Thurston - 1
1010 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED New granite, cabinets, flooring, pant, plumbing fixtures, and appliances Washer/Dryer in unit, large pantry in kitchen, central air Off street parking, Pet friendly Newly Renovated
Northview
1729 Casement Ave.
1729 Casement Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1064 sqft
1729 Casement Ave. Available 07/28/20 Fenced Yard + Off-Street Parking + Updated Kitchen! Available for August Move In! - This property sits on a large corner lot. The recently updated kitchen includes the refrigerator, microwave, and oven/stove.
811 Ratone
811 Ratone Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1376 sqft
811 Ratone Available 06/05/20 Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included + Recently Updated! Available for Late June or Early July, or August! - This property includes all major kitchen appliances (fridge, oven/stove, dishwasher & microwave) plus
Overlook
1311 Overlook Dr.
1311 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2126 sqft
1311 Overlook Dr. Available 09/01/20 Fenced Yard & 2-Car Garage! - Carpeted Fireplace Full basement Full Kitchen w/dishwasher Washer/Dryer provided 2 Car garage Fenced yard Pet Friendly Rent: $1.
Northview
1926 Beck St
1926 Beck Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1192 sqft
1926 Beck St Available 08/01/20 3D Tour Available- Fenced-in Yard + Garage Parking + Newer Appliances! Available August 1st! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.
2100 Grandview Dr.
2100 Grandview Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1565 sqft
3D Tour Available- Garage Parking + Updated Kitchen + Build-In TV Wall! Available July 20th! - 3D TOUR- https://3dtours.americanmhk.
College Hill Park
2436 Himes Rd
2436 Himes Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
2436 Himes Rd Available 08/01/20 Stand Alone House + Washer & Dryer!! Fenced in Yard - Pre-Leasing for August 1st - Located 2 blocks from KSU Baseball/Football/Basketball stadiums.
South Manhattan
1020 Yuma St.
1020 Yuma Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
JULY RENT FREE! 360° VIRTUAL TOUR ~ Spacious Rooms & Newer Carpet ~ Close to Downtown - *July rent-free, move in by 7/22/20!* Spacious bedrooms, Central Air, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer PROVIDED. Off-street parking.
Overlook
3434 Chimney Rock Rd
3434 Chimney Rock Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2836 sqft
3434 Chimney Rock Rd Available 08/01/20 West Side Home with Fenced In Yard + Washer & Dryer Included! - Just minutes away from several parks, schools, and shopping areas.