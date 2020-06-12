155 Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS

What's the noise level around here? Incredibly loud? Great, I'll take it.

Students in Manhattan will no doubt prefer to live in the thick of things right near Aggieville and KSU. Located just east of the city center, this end of town is full of apartments bursting with amenities that college students die for (tanning beds, pools, fitness centers, etc.) The proximity to highways, bars, dining, shopping and the downtown area doesn’t hurt, either.

Young professionals and some retirees who’ve had it with lawn maintenance should check out life in the heart of the city. Here, you’ll find upscale apartments and luxurious condominium complexes that cater to the finer things in life. The homes here tend to be older, even historic. Living here also puts residents within walking distance to shops, art museums, medical centers and some great schools.

The “Little Apple” is a city that’s young at heart (No seriously, the median age is 24) but rich beyond its years. With a four-season climate (locals advise you to rent where there is both a fireplace and a strong A/C unit), a passion for college sports and a setting so picturesque you won’t think you’re in Kansas anymore, Manhattan is the perfect city to start your life. Here’s to finding the perfect apartment for you!