155 Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS📍
Referred to as the “Little Apple,” for reasons that should be abundantly obvious by the next word, Manhattan, Kansas is the fourth largest city in the state. It’s also home to Kansas State University and a few miles from a Fort Riley, a US Army base. Located in the Flint Hills area of northeast Kansas, Manhattan is a bit small in terms of city space. But what the city lacks in space it makes up for with a diverse population and great vibe. http://www.apartmentlist.com/cms/snippets/location/3107/reviewcityguides
KSU drives much of the economy and culture around Manhattan, mainly due to all the attention its sports programs. That’s not to say that the population is solely college-aged students, though. With a population of about 50,000 plus, Manhattan has its fair share of college students, but military personnel, families and people of all ages reside here, as well. In other words, there is nothing that this town can’t offer, no matter the age (except hills, or lack of tornadoes). Whether you shop and dine in Aggieville (not to be confused with Texas A&M – Boo!), stroll through the historic Downtown, or take in some KSU sports, you'll never have a dull moment in Manhattan.
Choosing a neighborhood in Manhattan is all about your interests and lifestyle. Outdoorsy types should look to Northwest Manhattan, closer to Fort Riley and the outdoor areas, such as Westchester Park. This end of town is quieter and very family-friendly, for the concerned parents out there. The homes around here are often newly built and larger while apartments are typically set back on acres or preserves. The larger real estate that these apartments occupy means rentals feature tennis courts, pools and fireplaces for those cold winters. Snazzy, eh?
Students in Manhattan will no doubt prefer to live in the thick of things right near Aggieville and KSU. Located just east of the city center, this end of town is full of apartments bursting with amenities that college students die for (tanning beds, pools, fitness centers, etc.) The proximity to highways, bars, dining, shopping and the downtown area doesn’t hurt, either.
Young professionals and some retirees who’ve had it with lawn maintenance should check out life in the heart of the city. Here, you’ll find upscale apartments and luxurious condominium complexes that cater to the finer things in life. The homes here tend to be older, even historic. Living here also puts residents within walking distance to shops, art museums, medical centers and some great schools.
The “Little Apple” is a city that’s young at heart (No seriously, the median age is 24) but rich beyond its years. With a four-season climate (locals advise you to rent where there is both a fireplace and a strong A/C unit), a passion for college sports and a setting so picturesque you won’t think you’re in Kansas anymore, Manhattan is the perfect city to start your life. Here’s to finding the perfect apartment for you!
June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report. Manhattan rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manhattan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Manhattan rents declined slightly over the past month
Manhattan rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Manhattan stand at $561 for a one-bedroom apartment and $743 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Manhattan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Kansas
While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Manhattan over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Kansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest Kansas cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Leawood experiencing the fastest growth (+8.4%).
- Lenexa, Topeka, and Olathe have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.6%, 3.0%, and 2.0%, respectively).
Manhattan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Manhattan, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Manhattan is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Manhattan's median two-bedroom rent of $743 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Manhattan.
- While rents in Manhattan fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manhattan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Manhattan.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
