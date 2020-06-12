Apartment List
/
KS
/
manhattan
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:42 AM

155 Apartments for rent in Manhattan, KS

📍

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
404 Bluemont
404 Bluemont Avenue, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
404 Bluemont Available 08/01/20 404 Bluemont Ave., Manhattan KS - Super Duplex...3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large living room with eat in kitchen. Single car garage great for vehicle or storage. Walking distance to downtown, grocery & shopping.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
723 Bertrand St
723 Bertrand Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2492 sqft
723 Bertrand Available 08/01/20 PRIME LOCATION!!! - Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in the ward district! This home features main floor living space with large picture window, non-burnable fireplace, dining area, two great sized

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Western Lee Heights
1 Unit Available
714 Midland Ave.
714 Midland Avenue, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
714 Midland Ave. Available 08/03/20 Awesome 4 Bedroom Home in a Great Location! - Don't miss your chance to view this sweet home located in a quiet neighborhood in Manhattan. This property is sure to go quick with such a great location.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3316 Pinewood Ln.
3316 Pinewood Lane, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3517 sqft
3316 Pinewood Ln. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Westside Home! - Spacious westside single family home! Property is nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac located within walking distance of Susan B.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.
1052 Highland Ridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1650 sqft
1052 Highland Ridge Dr.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Manhattan
1 Unit Available
1516 Colorado St.
1516 Colorado Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
1516 Colorado St.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
740 DeHoff
740 Dehoff Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2784 sqft
740 DeHoff Available 07/15/20 Spacious & Great Location! - Spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with office! Prime location to Ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
912 Thurston
912 Thurston Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,125
912 Thurston Available 08/01/20 4 bed 2 bath on Thurston - Must see to appreciate, this house has character! Call for details and to set up a viewing! (RLNE5471126)

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 N Manhattan Ave #4D
820 North Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1112 sqft
Luxury Condo ~ Across from KSU College of Business - Breathtaking custom-appointed luxury condo across the street from KSU and Aggieville. Gated parking with the safest and most convenient location in Manhattan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Park
1 Unit Available
914 Osage
914 Osage Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,140
914 Osage Available 08/01/20 Pet Friendly with a Fence! - Beautiful woodwork and large living area in this 4 bedroom 2 bath property. Laundry on site, dishwasher in kitchen and a pet friendly* Fenced in yard, parking in the back.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1841 Platt St.
1841 Platt Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1552 sqft
1841 Platt St.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Park West
1 Unit Available
1420 Poyntz Ave
1420 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS
6 Bedrooms
$1,400
1595 sqft
Off-Street Parking + Washer/Dryer + New Flooring! - Available for Fall Lease Start- This property includes refrigerator, dishwasher, oven/stove AND washer and dryer! All of the flooring is brand new! It is just a few blocks away from Manhattan's

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2075 Tecumseh
2075 Tecumseh Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2075 Tecumseh Available 08/01/20 2075 Tecumseh - Single family house available for Fall 2020!! Four bedrooms, two bath. Residents pay own utilities. Trash paid. (RLNE5558779)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2043 College View
2043 College View Road, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
2043 College View Available 08/05/20 Just A Walk To K-State - Great rental! Walking distance to campus. This well-maintained 4 bed 2 bath home is perfect for college students. Good size living room & kitchen - perfect for entertaining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
1404 Overlook Drive
1404 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1774 sqft
1404 Overlook Dr. Available 08/01/20 Great home with deck and backyard for entertaining! - Mature trees, beautiful deck, and a nice backyard make for a wonderful entertainment space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
506 Brooklawn
506 Brooklawn Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
506 Brooklawn - 1 Available 07/01/20 506 Brooklawn Dr., Manhattan KS - Duplex in northeast Manhattan. Many upgrades to flooring, appliances & cabinets. One level ranch style layout with 2 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookfield
1 Unit Available
405 Brookridge Dr
405 Brookridge Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
405 Brookridge Dr Available 09/01/20 Beautiful home located on the east side of Manhattan - This home boasts of newer construction and has all the amenities today's residents ask for! With large, open living spaces, newer flooring and appliances,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northview
1 Unit Available
950 Mission
950 Mission Avenue, Manhattan, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
950 Mission Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom duplex with huge back yard in excellent location! Virtual Showings Available - Unit can be rented with property next door.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2201 McDowell
2201 McDowell Ave, Manhattan, KS
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2577 sqft
2201 McDowell Available 08/01/20 360 VIRTUAL TOUR ~ Must see, $1500.00 for a 5 bedroom home! Tons of space! - Spacious 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on the West side of Manhattan! Bi-level floor plan with spacious living, dining and family room.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
1305 Overlook Drive
1305 Overlook Drive, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bedroom, 3 Bath west side home, walking distance to Amanda Arnold Elementary! - Rent: $1,600 Bedrooms: 4, plus bonus room! Baths: 3 Washer/Dryer: Included as an amenity Garage: 2 car attached with openers Pets Allowed: YES Interior

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Goodnow Park
1 Unit Available
316 Vattier Street
316 Vattier Street, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
316 Vattier Street Available 08/01/20 Centrally located, pet friendly, 3 Bedroom home at an attractive rent price! - Monthly Rent: $975.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2725 Buttonwood St.
2725 Buttonwood Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1649 sqft
Walk-In Closets! Two Car Garage! - Elegant oversized 3 Bedroom + office/bonus room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stone Pointe
1 Unit Available
5544 Stone Crest Ct.
5544 Stone Crest Drive, Manhattan, KS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1775 sqft
5544 Stone Crest Ct. Available 08/01/20 Washer/Dryer In Property + West Side of Manhattan + Lawn care & Trash Provided! - This townhome features maintenance-free living, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
911 N. 11th Street
911 North 11th Street, Manhattan, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
4 Bedroom house with off-street parking, only 1 Block from KSU and Aggieville! Virtual Showings Available! - Available June 1 or July 1 Rent: $1,675 ($418.

Median Rent in Manhattan

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Manhattan is $560, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $742.
Studio
$523
1 Bed
$560
2 Beds
$742
3+ Beds
$1,047
City GuideManhattan
Manhattan, Kansas

Referred to as the “Little Apple,” for reasons that should be abundantly obvious by the next word, Manhattan, Kansas is the fourth largest city in the state. It’s also home to Kansas State University and a few miles from a Fort Riley, a US Army base. Located in the Flint Hills area of northeast Kansas, Manhattan is a bit small in terms of city space. But what the city lacks in space it makes up for with a diverse population and great vibe. http://www.apartmentlist.com/cms/snippets/location/3107/reviewcityguides

EMAW – Go Wildcats!

KSU drives much of the economy and culture around Manhattan, mainly due to all the attention its sports programs. That’s not to say that the population is solely college-aged students, though. With a population of about 50,000 plus, Manhattan has its fair share of college students, but military personnel, families and people of all ages reside here, as well. In other words, there is nothing that this town can’t offer, no matter the age (except hills, or lack of tornadoes). Whether you shop and dine in Aggieville (not to be confused with Texas A&M – Boo!), stroll through the historic Downtown, or take in some KSU sports, you'll never have a dull moment in Manhattan.

Toto, we're not in New York anymore

Choosing a neighborhood in Manhattan is all about your interests and lifestyle. Outdoorsy types should look to Northwest Manhattan, closer to Fort Riley and the outdoor areas, such as Westchester Park. This end of town is quieter and very family-friendly, for the concerned parents out there. The homes around here are often newly built and larger while apartments are typically set back on acres or preserves. The larger real estate that these apartments occupy means rentals feature tennis courts, pools and fireplaces for those cold winters. Snazzy, eh?

What's the noise level around here? Incredibly loud? Great, I'll take it.

Students in Manhattan will no doubt prefer to live in the thick of things right near Aggieville and KSU. Located just east of the city center, this end of town is full of apartments bursting with amenities that college students die for (tanning beds, pools, fitness centers, etc.) The proximity to highways, bars, dining, shopping and the downtown area doesn’t hurt, either.

Young professionals and some retirees who’ve had it with lawn maintenance should check out life in the heart of the city. Here, you’ll find upscale apartments and luxurious condominium complexes that cater to the finer things in life. The homes here tend to be older, even historic. Living here also puts residents within walking distance to shops, art museums, medical centers and some great schools.

The “Little Apple” is a city that’s young at heart (No seriously, the median age is 24) but rich beyond its years. With a four-season climate (locals advise you to rent where there is both a fireplace and a strong A/C unit), a passion for college sports and a setting so picturesque you won’t think you’re in Kansas anymore, Manhattan is the perfect city to start your life. Here’s to finding the perfect apartment for you!

June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report. Manhattan rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manhattan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Manhattan Rent Report. Manhattan rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Manhattan rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Manhattan rents declined slightly over the past month

Manhattan rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Manhattan stand at $561 for a one-bedroom apartment and $743 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Manhattan's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Kansas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Manhattan over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in Kansas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.4% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Leawood is the most expensive of all Kansas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,517; of the 10 largest Kansas cities that we have data for, 9 have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Leawood experiencing the fastest growth (+8.4%).
    • Lenexa, Topeka, and Olathe have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (5.6%, 3.0%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Manhattan rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Manhattan, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Manhattan is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Manhattan's median two-bedroom rent of $743 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Manhattan.
    • While rents in Manhattan fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Manhattan than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Manhattan.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Manhattan?
    In Manhattan, the median rent is $523 for a studio, $560 for a 1-bedroom, $742 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,047 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Manhattan, check out our monthly Manhattan Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Manhattan?
    Some of the colleges located in the Manhattan area include Kansas State University, Washburn University, and Washburn Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Manhattan?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Manhattan from include Topeka, Junction City, and Ogden.

    Similar Pages

    Manhattan 2 BedroomsManhattan Apartments with Garage
    Manhattan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManhattan Apartments with Parking
    Manhattan Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Topeka, KSJunction City, KS
    Ogden, KS