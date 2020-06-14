Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS with hardwood floors

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southwest Topeka
8 Units Available
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Central Topeka 2
15 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
South/Southeast 1
17 Units Available
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:18pm
South/Southeast 1
20 Units Available
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct, Topeka, KS
Studio
$545
270 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1082 sqft
Centrally located near shopping, dining and schools, these apartment homes feature roomy floor plans, full appliances and private balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pool room and exercise center, and unique property landscaping.
1 of 18

Last updated June 3 at 03:12pm
$
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$905
2 Bedrooms
$935
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Southwest Topeka
1 Unit Available
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Topeka
1 Unit Available
216 SE 9th St Apt 3
216 SE 9th St, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
Located in the heart of downtown Topeka you will find this completely furnished, adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with deck, hard wood floors, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing at

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Topeka
1 Unit Available
214 SE 9th St Apt 2
214 Southeast 9th Street, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$450
Located in the heart of downtown Topeka you will find this completely furnished, adorable one bedroom, one bathroom apartment with deck, hard wood floors, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, and much more! Call us today to schedule a showing at

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
1273 SW Plass Ave
1273 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1128 sqft
This house is all about charm! From the incredible natural light throughout, beautiful real hardwood floors, original trim, exposed brick, and much more...

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
3104 SE Humboldt St
3104 Southeast Humboldt Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$615
1024 sqft
Call us today to schedule your showing! This adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home features hardwood floors, open floorplan, large laundryroom, off-street parking, backyard and more! A lot of space for less, so don't miss out on the 3 bedroom 1 bath

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Topeka
1 Unit Available
218 SE 9th St
218 Southeast 9th Street, Topeka, KS
Studio
$450
465 sqft
Peaceful, maintenance free living with the sights and sounds of downtown just minutes from your own front porch! Just a short walk away from the Capitol Building, this affordable studio apartment is fully furnished and ready for move-in! Enjoy the

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Oakland
1 Unit Available
500 Northeast Wilson Avenue
500 Northeast Wilson Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$680
1104 sqft
2.5 bedroom Oakland home, 2 on main, smaller upper level rec-room or bedroom, no closet. Additional storage. Basement space for storage also. 2 car detached garage. Hardwood floors. Fenced area in back. Free application.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Central Topeka 2
1 Unit Available
2137 Southwest Plass Avenue
2137 Southwest Plass Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1211 sqft
2/3 bedroom with 2 living rooms within walking distance to Shunga Trail and Washburn University. Large fenced backyard with 2 storage areas. Open kitchen to separate master bedroom or third living space. Nice property. Go to www.Greatmove.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Oakland
1 Unit Available
530 Northeast Scotland Avenue
530 Northeast Scotland Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$640
988 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom 1 bath Oakland property for rent. Parking in back or front. Main floor laundry. Shed in back to be sided soon and wooden pricey fence on south and east side also. Go to www.GMMtopeka.com to submit application.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Topeka 2
1 Unit Available
1821 SW Wayne Ave
1821 Southwest Wayne Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$825
936 sqft
This adorable home is steps away from Washburn University! With real hardwood floors, dining space, lots of natural light, large laundry room, spacious bedrooms, and an updated bathroom...

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
722 SW Vesper Ave
722 Southwest Vesper Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$825
1056 sqft
Available 06/01/20 This charming cottage is in the perfect location! Just a short walk to Topeka Civic Theatre, short drive to the Topeka Zoo and Gage Park, and close access to lots of restaurants.

1 of 7

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
1217 SW Randolph Ave
1217 Southwest Randolph Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$750
919 sqft
Available 06/05/20 Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow. Jack and Jill bathroom. A half finished bonus room up in the attic area will be perfect for an office/den. Located in an excellent neighborhood. Carport to park under.

1 of 11

Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
1751 SE 29th Ter
1751 Southeast 29th Terrace, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$750
970 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Well Maintained 3 bedroom - Property Id: 95783 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in great area of homes. Large fenced backyard with covered patio. Wood floors in living room and large dining room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Topeka, KS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Topeka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

