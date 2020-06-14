Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

42 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Topeka, KS

Finding an apartment in Topeka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Central Topeka 2
15 Units Available
Raintree Apartments
3500 SW 29th St, Topeka, KS
Studio
$495
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$555
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
799 sqft
Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
West Southwest 2
20 Units Available
Chalet Apartments
4140 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$620
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1057 sqft
Spacious floor plans with one and two bedroom options. Pet friendly, including large dogs. On-site fitness center and clubhouse. Conveniently located with easy access to I-470 and I-70.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Southwest Topeka
7 Units Available
Sherwood Apartments
2745 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$860
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities include a dog park, a gym, a pool and tennis courts. The apartment homes boast wood floors, stainless-steel appliances and fireplaces. Ideally located in Southwest Topeka just off Interstate 470 near Sherwood Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southwest Topeka
8 Units Available
Villa West Apartments
2744 SW Villa West Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$695
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose from five different floor plans, each with walk-in closets, laundry connections, a dog park and a gym. With easy access to I-470 via 29th Street and on the city bus line.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Southwest 2
14 Units Available
Crown Colony
900 SW Robinson Ave, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$725
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A renovated community with beautiful cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Lots of storage. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center provided. In-unit washers and dryers available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
West Southwest 2
9 Units Available
Fontainebleau
4231 SW Emland Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$717
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1200 sqft
Welcome to Fontainebleau in Topeka, Kansas. We know you have a lot of choices when it comes to selecting the perfect apartment, which is why we strive every day to create a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
South/Southeast 1
17 Units Available
White Lakes Plaza
3730 SW Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$590
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$685
950 sqft
Welcome to White Lakes Apartments, a community of apartments in Topeka, Kansas.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southwest Topeka
10 Units Available
Brookfield Village
2536 SW Brandywine Ln, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$685
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1150 sqft
Conveniently located by Villa West Shopping Center and I-470, this community offers a pet-friendly environment, on-site laundry, and garage parking. Units have walk-in closets, outside entrances, and optional fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
South/Southeast 1
20 Units Available
Huntley Ridge
2908 SW 31st Ct, Topeka, KS
Studio
$545
270 sqft
1 Bedroom
$655
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1082 sqft
Centrally located near shopping, dining and schools, these apartment homes feature roomy floor plans, full appliances and private balconies. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, pool room and exercise center, and unique property landscaping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
South/Southeast 1
5 Units Available
Cascade Apartments
3441 SW Burlingame Rd, Topeka, KS
10 Bedrooms
$775
1155 sqft
Cascade Apartment Homes in Topeka, KS, offer easy access to the Interstate 470, as well as shopping, dining and Washburn University. Apartments are spacious, with landscaped grounds that include a pool for swimming on sunny days.
Last updated June 3 at 03:12pm
$
3 Units Available
Emory Lakes Luxury Apartments
4800 NW Fielding Pl, Topeka, KS
1 Bedroom
$905
2 Bedrooms
$935
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Southwest Topeka
1 Unit Available
Mariposa Townhomes
2536 Brandywine, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled kitchens feature stainless-steel appliances. The two- and three-bedroom townhomes have walk-in closets, laundry connections and garages. The pet-friendly community is in Southwest Topeka near Target and I-470.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3463 SW Mayo Ave
3463 Southwest Mayo Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$775
1184 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5694075)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norton
1 Unit Available
1126 SW Woodward Ave
1126 Southwest Woodward Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
1236 sqft
Available 07/20/20 You won't believe the amount of storage space in this beautiful home! Featuring a separate dining space, large living room, spacious bedrooms, beautiful covered porch and so much more, be sure to give us a call right away to take

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
1230 SW Oakley Ave
1230 Southwest Oakley Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$995
1700 sqft
Excellent neighborhood. Cute shopping center a block away. Prefect for spring in Kansas. Freshly painted 2/3 Bedroom home. Featuring many exciting updates including new stove and fridge. One car garage with a fenced in backyard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greater Auburndale
1 Unit Available
1834 SW Willow Ave
1834 Southwest Willow Avenue, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$725
908 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to Potwin available April 1st. Don't miss this quaint home complete with small fenced in yard and detached storage area. Newer paint throughout and updated kitchen with appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Crest
1 Unit Available
3401 SE Bryant St
3401 Southeast Bryant Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$625
864 sqft
Available 08/07/20 Call us today at 785-806-3305 to set up a showing or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE4929244)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3612 SW Kerry Ave
3612 Southwest Kerry Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$850
1118 sqft
You won't believe the real hardwood floors in this charming home! A short walk from shopping on Topeka Blvd or playtime at Gwendolyn Brooks Park, this is the perfect family-friendly home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chesney Park
1 Unit Available
2059 SW Lane St
2059 Southwest Lane Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1162 sqft
More photos coming soon! Call us today for a showing! 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5404983)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Meade
1 Unit Available
101 SW Buchanan St
101 Southwest Buchanan Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
1232 sqft
Photos coming soon! 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home ready to call home. Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE4766375)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Park
1 Unit Available
712 SW 16th St
712 Southwest 16th Street, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$795
2169 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5680337)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Randolph
1 Unit Available
1208 SW Medford Ave
1208 Southwest Medford Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$975
2232 sqft
Coming soon! Call us today for a showing at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE5517750)

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Topeka
1 Unit Available
1115 SW Orleans St
1115 Southwest Orleans Street, Topeka, KS
2 Bedrooms
$875
783 sqft
Quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath home available now. Full unfinished basement with washer and dryer for tenant to use for convenience only. Don't pass this one up! Call us today at 785-806-3305 or email us at info@leasebpm.com (RLNE4301533)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Likins Foster
1 Unit Available
3348 SW Kirklawn Ave
3348 Southwest Kirklawn Avenue, Topeka, KS
3 Bedrooms
$875
1080 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL - $200 OFF 2nd full month - Recently updated 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Don't pass this one up, as it is ready for immediate move in upon 01/05/2020. Carpeted bedrooms with tile flooring in the living room and kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Topeka, KS

Finding an apartment in Topeka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

