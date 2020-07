Raintree Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill on-site laundry carport courtyard internet access online portal

Welcome home to Raintree Topeka where we offer Studios, 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes with a variety of amenities. With the option of flexible or fixed terms, we are definitely where you want to be! We are a pet friendly community and located near the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center, McClure Elementary School, Jardine Elementary/Middle School, Topeka West High school, Washburn University, Washburn University School of Law, I-70, Topeka Regional Airport, Shawnee Country Club , Big Shunga Park, Felker Park Sports Fields, Brookwood Shopping Center, Fairlawn Plaza, West Ridge Mall. Stop in today to see all we have to offer!