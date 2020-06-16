15828 Valley View Dr

Amenities

Fabulous HOME for rent. - Property Id: 85430



Fabulous HOME for rent. Water, sewer, lawn and trash/recycling are all included in rent. All new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new carpet! 3.5 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 stories with a finished basement. All bedrooms, living room and basement are equipped with ceiling fans. Includes a washer and dryer. Smart thermostat.

All window treatment are installed with cordless blinds to protect your family and friends.



Great schools and plenty of places nearby for groceries and shopping. Easy access to highway 69. ChargingPoint for electric cars nearby at the local Walmart.



To set up a tour please call: 816-550-3175

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85430

(RLNE5818824)