Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

15828 Valley View Dr

15828 Valley View Drive · (816) 550-3175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15828 Valley View Drive, Overland Park, KS 66223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 3.5 baths, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous HOME for rent. - Property Id: 85430

Fabulous HOME for rent. Water, sewer, lawn and trash/recycling are all included in rent. All new stainless steel appliances. Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint, and new carpet! 3.5 bathrooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 stories with a finished basement. All bedrooms, living room and basement are equipped with ceiling fans. Includes a washer and dryer. Smart thermostat.
All window treatment are installed with cordless blinds to protect your family and friends.

Great schools and plenty of places nearby for groceries and shopping. Easy access to highway 69. ChargingPoint for electric cars nearby at the local Walmart.

To set up a tour please call: 816-550-3175
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/85430
Property Id 85430

(RLNE5818824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15828 Valley View Dr have any available units?
15828 Valley View Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 15828 Valley View Dr have?
Some of 15828 Valley View Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15828 Valley View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15828 Valley View Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15828 Valley View Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15828 Valley View Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15828 Valley View Dr offer parking?
No, 15828 Valley View Dr does not offer parking.
Does 15828 Valley View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15828 Valley View Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15828 Valley View Dr have a pool?
No, 15828 Valley View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15828 Valley View Dr have accessible units?
No, 15828 Valley View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15828 Valley View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15828 Valley View Dr has units with dishwashers.
