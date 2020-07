Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities clubhouse pool pool table shuffle board tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center concierge courtyard internet access

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - CALL OR EMAIL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! Location, location, location! Located off of 119th and Switzer, Highland Ridge living gives you the best of everything in close proximity. 1 and 2 Bedroom apartment homes, many offered in bilevel townhome style. Ask about our upgrades as many apartments have brand new stainless steel appliances, new countertops and tile backsplashes in the kitchens. CLUBHOUSE UNDER RENOVATION....come check out our new space!!! Clubhouse will offer billiards, shuffleboard, Entertainment space and a gourmet kitchen. 2 beautiful outdoor pools, tennis courts....the works. Best of all, we have a fabulous team ready to take care of YOU!