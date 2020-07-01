All apartments in Kansas City
12338 Wingfoot Drive

Location

12338 Wingfoot Drive, Kansas City, KS 66109
Prairie - Piper-kc-ks

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL! Sign a 12 month lease within 48 hours of touring and get your 2nd full month free. Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back when approved! Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12338 Wingfoot Drive have any available units?
12338 Wingfoot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 12338 Wingfoot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12338 Wingfoot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12338 Wingfoot Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12338 Wingfoot Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12338 Wingfoot Drive offer parking?
No, 12338 Wingfoot Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12338 Wingfoot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12338 Wingfoot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12338 Wingfoot Drive have a pool?
No, 12338 Wingfoot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12338 Wingfoot Drive have accessible units?
No, 12338 Wingfoot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12338 Wingfoot Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12338 Wingfoot Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12338 Wingfoot Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12338 Wingfoot Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

