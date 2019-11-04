All apartments in Indianapolis
Real Silk Lofts.
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

Real Silk Lofts

611 N Park Ave · (317) 814-5265
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

611 N Park Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 611 N Park Ave Unit #305 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Awesome 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In The Heart of Downtown Indianapolis! - Enjoy Downtown with stylish and carefree living in this spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just off Mass Ave! Features of this fabulous home include Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar, Oversized Bedrooms, and Sun Room. Walking distance to restaurants, pubs, theaters, shopping, and located just off the exciting new Cultural Trail! This south facing condo has an open, airy, multi-level floor plan with amazing windows giving you a fantastic view of the City. Includes 1 parking space in underground Garage. Access to Lap pool, Weight Room, and Party Room in the Common Area. City Living at its Finest!

No Smoking

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Real Silk Lofts have any available units?
Real Silk Lofts has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Real Silk Lofts have?
Some of Real Silk Lofts's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Real Silk Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Real Silk Lofts isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Real Silk Lofts pet-friendly?
No, Real Silk Lofts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Real Silk Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Real Silk Lofts does offer parking.
Does Real Silk Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Real Silk Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Real Silk Lofts have a pool?
Yes, Real Silk Lofts has a pool.
Does Real Silk Lofts have accessible units?
No, Real Silk Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Real Silk Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Real Silk Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.

