Real Silk Lofts.

Amenities

garage gym pool media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room

Awesome 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In The Heart of Downtown Indianapolis! - Enjoy Downtown with stylish and carefree living in this spacious 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just off Mass Ave! Features of this fabulous home include Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar, Oversized Bedrooms, and Sun Room. Walking distance to restaurants, pubs, theaters, shopping, and located just off the exciting new Cultural Trail! This south facing condo has an open, airy, multi-level floor plan with amazing windows giving you a fantastic view of the City. Includes 1 parking space in underground Garage. Access to Lap pool, Weight Room, and Party Room in the Common Area. City Living at its Finest!



No Smoking



Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/



No Pets Allowed



