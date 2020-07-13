Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

These newly rehabbed apartments on the East Side of Indianapolis feature 24/7 maintenance, outdoor storage sheds, and parking. Pangea Vistas offers a wide variety of apartment amenities that include central AC, porch, washer/dryer hookups, and hardwood floors. The East Side community in Indianapolis is both comfortable and convenient, located just walking distance away CVS, Walgreens, Dollar Tree, Taco Bell, Domino's Pizza, and Shell Gas Station. Commuters will enjoy the easy access to bus lines at Arlington Ave & Village Plaza N Dr and Arlington Ave & 12th St. Call today to book a showing at Pangea Vistas!