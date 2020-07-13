All apartments in Indianapolis
Pangea Vistas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Pangea Vistas

1366 N Arlington Ave · (317) 218-9854
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1366 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Eastside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5828-202 · Avail. now

$727

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 1309-204 · Avail. now

$727

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 5822-201 · Avail. now

$737

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Vistas.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
These newly rehabbed apartments on the East Side of Indianapolis feature 24/7 maintenance, outdoor storage sheds, and parking. Pangea Vistas offers a wide variety of apartment amenities that include central AC, porch, washer/dryer hookups, and hardwood floors. The East Side community in Indianapolis is both comfortable and convenient, located just walking distance away CVS, Walgreens, Dollar Tree, Taco Bell, Domino's Pizza, and Shell Gas Station. Commuters will enjoy the easy access to bus lines at Arlington Ave & Village Plaza N Dr and Arlington Ave & 12th St. Call today to book a showing at Pangea Vistas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $100 Flat Rate
limit: 2
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Vistas have any available units?
Pangea Vistas has 11 units available starting at $727 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Vistas have?
Some of Pangea Vistas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Vistas currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Vistas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Vistas pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Vistas is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Vistas offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Vistas offers parking.
Does Pangea Vistas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Vistas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Vistas have a pool?
No, Pangea Vistas does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Vistas have accessible units?
No, Pangea Vistas does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Vistas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pangea Vistas has units with dishwashers.
