Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place

2213 North Talbott Street · (317) 286-6117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2213 North Talbott Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Near Northside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $1795 · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1400. ft. 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Fall Creek (22nd and Delaware). Hardwood floors throughout living room and dining room. Granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms. Carpeting throughout upstairs bedrooms. Fireplace. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central air. Fenced yard w/ back deck. Utility charge is flat fee of $250/month. Lawncare included. Garage is not included. Walk to Shoefly, Mashcraft and Goose the Market. Minutes from 65 Must see. Won't last. Immediate Occupancy.

(RLNE3963714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place have any available units?
Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place have?
Some of Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place currently offering any rent specials?
Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place pet-friendly?
No, Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place offer parking?
Yes, Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place does offer parking.
Does Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place have a pool?
No, Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place does not have a pool.
Does Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place have accessible units?
No, Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place does not have accessible units.
Does Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place has units with dishwashers.
