Must See 3 Bedroom in Fall Creek Place

Amenities

1400. ft. 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Fall Creek (22nd and Delaware). Hardwood floors throughout living room and dining room. Granite countertops and stainless appliances in kitchen. Remodeled bathrooms. Carpeting throughout upstairs bedrooms. Fireplace. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central air. Fenced yard w/ back deck. Utility charge is flat fee of $250/month. Lawncare included. Garage is not included. Walk to Shoefly, Mashcraft and Goose the Market. Minutes from 65 Must see. Won't last. Immediate Occupancy.



