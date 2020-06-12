Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Location,Location,Location!

Don't miss this beautiful, end unit Lockerbie townhome ready for a early spring move in. Generously sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This 3 story luxury home features hardwood floors, large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, laundry on the upper level, two-car garage, and much more. With windows on three sides, this home has a very light and airy feeling. You can be walking distance to everything downtown has to offer, restaurants, shopping, sporting events, concerts, parades, you name it! $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult. Call Today to Set Up A Showing! 317-900-4161



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 6/12/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.