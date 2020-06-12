All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 21 2020 at 6:44 AM

Desoto

515 East New York Street · (317) 900-4161
Location

515 East New York Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1683 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Location,Location,Location!
Don't miss this beautiful, end unit Lockerbie townhome ready for a early spring move in. Generously sized bedrooms and 2.5 baths. This 3 story luxury home features hardwood floors, large kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, laundry on the upper level, two-car garage, and much more. With windows on three sides, this home has a very light and airy feeling. You can be walking distance to everything downtown has to offer, restaurants, shopping, sporting events, concerts, parades, you name it! $50.00 Application Fee Per Adult. Call Today to Set Up A Showing! 317-900-4161

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,300, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,300, Available 6/12/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Desoto have any available units?
Desoto has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Desoto have?
Some of Desoto's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Desoto currently offering any rent specials?
Desoto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Desoto pet-friendly?
Yes, Desoto is pet friendly.
Does Desoto offer parking?
Yes, Desoto does offer parking.
Does Desoto have units with washers and dryers?
No, Desoto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Desoto have a pool?
No, Desoto does not have a pool.
Does Desoto have accessible units?
No, Desoto does not have accessible units.
Does Desoto have units with dishwashers?
No, Desoto does not have units with dishwashers.
