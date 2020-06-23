9348 Tanhurst Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 level 3BR/3BA townhome with NO maintenance AND 2 car garage! Home features two living areas, dining room, lower level rec room with wet bar! Walkout lower level with huge deck over looking mature trees! Main level features another deck with beautiful views, hearth room with fireplace on hardwood floors open to the kitchen. Dining room and living room connect for huge space and three bedrooms upstairs ALL with vaulted ceilings. Washer and dryer on third floor included. Master features HUGE walk-in closet with garden tub and shower! Convenient location and all snow removal taken care of, no landscaping required whatsoever. 1st month required upfront.