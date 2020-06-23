All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 24 2020 at 3:47 AM

9348 Tanhurst Drive

9348 Tanhurst Dr · No Longer Available
Location

9348 Tanhurst Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250
Castleton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 level 3BR/3BA townhome with NO maintenance AND 2 car garage! Home features two living areas, dining room, lower level rec room with wet bar! Walkout lower level with huge deck over looking mature trees! Main level features another deck with beautiful views, hearth room with fireplace on hardwood floors open to the kitchen. Dining room and living room connect for huge space and three bedrooms upstairs ALL with vaulted ceilings. Washer and dryer on third floor included. Master features HUGE walk-in closet with garden tub and shower! Convenient location and all snow removal taken care of, no landscaping required whatsoever. 1st month required upfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9348 Tanhurst Drive have any available units?
9348 Tanhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9348 Tanhurst Drive have?
Some of 9348 Tanhurst Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9348 Tanhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9348 Tanhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9348 Tanhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9348 Tanhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9348 Tanhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9348 Tanhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 9348 Tanhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9348 Tanhurst Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9348 Tanhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 9348 Tanhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9348 Tanhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 9348 Tanhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9348 Tanhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9348 Tanhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
