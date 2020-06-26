929 North ALABAMA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage hot tub

Your gateway to luxury downtown living starts here! Located in the exclusive St. Joseph Historic District, this townhome is an easy walk to Monument Circle and Mass Ave. But what makes this place unique is its dramatic entry that opens into a two-story living room with views up the grand staircase…a bold statement in design and very rare for a townhome! This place is made for dinner parties - from the well laid-out kitchen with yards of counters to the large dining room and rear deck overlooking the courtyard. Dual masters dominate the second floor. A third bedroom suite features an impressive wall of windows that overlook the courtyard,stunning views of the city skyline from the rooftop await you for a quiet evening under the stars.NO Pets