Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

929 North ALABAMA Street

929 North Alabama Street · No Longer Available
Location

929 North Alabama Street, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Your gateway to luxury downtown living starts here! Located in the exclusive St. Joseph Historic District, this townhome is an easy walk to Monument Circle and Mass Ave. But what makes this place unique is its dramatic entry that opens into a two-story living room with views up the grand staircase…a bold statement in design and very rare for a townhome! This place is made for dinner parties - from the well laid-out kitchen with yards of counters to the large dining room and rear deck overlooking the courtyard. Dual masters dominate the second floor. A third bedroom suite features an impressive wall of windows that overlook the courtyard,stunning views of the city skyline from the rooftop await you for a quiet evening under the stars.NO Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 North ALABAMA Street have any available units?
929 North ALABAMA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 North ALABAMA Street have?
Some of 929 North ALABAMA Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 North ALABAMA Street currently offering any rent specials?
929 North ALABAMA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 North ALABAMA Street pet-friendly?
No, 929 North ALABAMA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 929 North ALABAMA Street offer parking?
Yes, 929 North ALABAMA Street offers parking.
Does 929 North ALABAMA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 North ALABAMA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 North ALABAMA Street have a pool?
No, 929 North ALABAMA Street does not have a pool.
Does 929 North ALABAMA Street have accessible units?
No, 929 North ALABAMA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 929 North ALABAMA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 North ALABAMA Street has units with dishwashers.
