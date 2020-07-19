All apartments in Indianapolis
9230 Blue Pine Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9230 Blue Pine Drive

9230 Blue Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9230 Blue Pine Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46231
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft.  Downstairs features an open floor plan with large living room and spacious eat in kitchen.  Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and a new kitchen appliance package will be provided upon move in.  Upstairs features a loft and 3 bedrooms as well as convenient upstairs laundry room. Master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with large closet.  In addition, the home features a two car garage and large back patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9230 Blue Pine Drive have any available units?
9230 Blue Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 9230 Blue Pine Drive have?
Some of 9230 Blue Pine Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9230 Blue Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9230 Blue Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9230 Blue Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9230 Blue Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 9230 Blue Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9230 Blue Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 9230 Blue Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9230 Blue Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9230 Blue Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 9230 Blue Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9230 Blue Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 9230 Blue Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9230 Blue Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9230 Blue Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.
