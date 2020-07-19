9230 Blue Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeously remodeled 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a loft. Downstairs features an open floor plan with large living room and spacious eat in kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and a new kitchen appliance package will be provided upon move in. Upstairs features a loft and 3 bedrooms as well as convenient upstairs laundry room. Master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with large closet. In addition, the home features a two car garage and large back patio!